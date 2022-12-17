An unusual event occurred in November in what has been a story of rising home prices: The median home price remained flat in Longview.
The Longview Area Association of Realtors reported that the median price for a home sold in November in Longview was $235,000, the same as a year earlier. November 2021's median home price of $235,000 was a 16.9% increase from November 2020.
It wasn't clear the last time the median home price had remained flat year over year, if ever.
Like other markets, Longview home sales had for months been a story of rising prices and low inventory, which resulted in stiff competition for homes that often generated multiple offers.
"I think what we are seeing is just the market attempting to balance back out," said Melanie Northcutt, broker/owner of Sugar Magnolia Properties in downtown Longview. "Interest rates spiked quickly, causing understood uneasiness, and buyers and sellers both to hit pause."
Interest rates dropped and then went back up. Northcutt is hopeful it will even out in the next 18 months.
"With that, prices were reduced from the summer peak," she said, and the number of multiple offers on homes has slowed.
It's been important for agents to educate sellers that pricing homes at this time isn't based on comparable sales from the summer.
"We have to look at the last two to three months for an accurate listing price at this point," Northcutt said.
This is also a time of year when there's less inventory until after the New Year arrives.
"I think this is all a good thing for consumers," Northcutt said. "It's good to remember as a buyer that you live in the payment, not the price, and I foresee an opportunity for refinancing at even a lower rate over the next year and a half."
Jaggers progress
The Longview City Council recently approved a zoning change that clears the way for a new restaurant in Northloop Plaza, at West Loop 281 and Judson Road.
The zoning change allows Jaggers, a new fast-casual restaurant concept from Texas Roadhouse, to build a restaurant with a drive-thru in the parking lot of the shopping center
Jaggers will be a 3,600-square-foot restaurant at 2541 Judson Road. Dallas-based franchisee The Saxton Group, which also brought McAlister's Deli to Longview, will operate Jaggers.
More housing
Two zoning changes approved by the City Council clear the way for more housing to be built in Longview.
One of the zoning changes moves a little more than 18 acres at 2701 Estes Parkway, north of Wingate Lane, from a heavy commercial designation to a zoning district for homes that requires lots of at least 5,000 square feet.
At the northeast corner of Eden and Alpine drives, the zoning for almost 7.5 acres was changed from single-family 4 and general retail to a single-family zoning that requires lot size of at least 4,000 square feet. A developer is planning 24 homes at that location.