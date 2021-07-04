Work is beginning to transform a portion of the former Sears store in Longview Mall into a space for HomeGoods.
“We are excited that construction has begun for HomeGoods,” said Kelly Overby, Longview Mall general manager. “The estimated opening is early 2022.”
HomeGoods is a part of the TJX companies, which includes Marshalls and T.J. Maxx.
The store will feature furniture, lighting, rugs, outdoor items, bedding and bath items, kitchen products, seasonal decor and other products for the home.
A building permit application to the city listed the project’s construction value at $1.5 million, including enlarging the existing store space.
Lizzy’s Diner reopens
Lizzy’s Diner welcomed a packed house when it opened in its new location this past week.
Owners Eduardo Rivera and his wife, Elizabeth Vargas, have owned Lizzy’s Diner for nine years, after working at what was originally Pat’s Diner on Tuttle Boulevard. They moved the diner to 1301 Judson Road, reopening this past Tuesday.
Lizzy’s menu remains the same, with all-day breakfast, soups and salads, sandwiches and hamburgers and diner favorites such as tacos, quesadillas, chicken fried steak and steak and chicken fingers baskets. The diner also features daily lunch specials, and Friday and Saturday nights the menu will include seafood dishes.
Hours are 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday, with the restaurant reopening for dinner hours from 5-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Occupational medicine clinic opens
Nova Medical Centers in June opened its 52nd location, at 1111 N. Sixth St. in Longview.
The occupational health care provider said it is “dedicated to delivering exceptional outcome-based work injury treatment and efficient pre-employment testing, all resulted in a proprietary real-time online reporting system, Occuflex.
“Nova Medical Centers is starting the next phase of major growth with continued sights set on coast-to-coast delivery of exceptional occupational medical services,” said Bruce Meymand, chief development and strategy officer, in a statement. “The Nova family has taken pride in delivering outstanding occupational health care for over 20 years. Because of our dedication to optimal service delivery to our clients and stakeholders, we have simply been asked to grow further and faster in bringing our brand of excellence.”
For more information visit n-o-v-a.com .
Home sales continue rising
Longview’s housing market remains tight, with fewer listings, more sales and higher prices compared with a year ago.
The Longview Area Association of Realtors reported that the number of listings dropped 45.8%, to 155 homes for sales during May. The number of closed sales in May increased 24.1% to 98, with the median price climbing 4.5% to $203,750.
The total sales volume in May was a little more than $98 million, compared with about $55.8 million a year earlier.
The association reported 1.8 months of inventory for sale in May, about half of the 3.7 months of inventory a year earlier.