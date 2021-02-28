Longview home sales continue to outpace the previous year.
For 2020, the number of homes sold in Longview increased 4.6% from 2019, for a total of 971 closed sales, according to information provided by the Longview Area Association of Realtors. The median price was up 7.8% to $185,000.
The upward trend continued for the month of January. Closed sales increased 50% from a year earlier to 69 homes sold. The median price increased 27.4% to $204,000, compared with January 2020.
Schlotzsky’s work begins
Work is beginning to repair Longview’s fire-damaged Schlotzsky’s, beginning with interior demolition.
The city issued a building permit for the interior demolition work Feb. 12. The restaurant, which is at 1429 W. Loop 281, received extensive damage during a Dec. 30 fire.
The Tyler and Longview, Schlotzsky’s restaurants are owned by the Moore family, including Tom Moore of Lake Tyler and his son, James, of Longview. Tom Moore has said the restaurant might not reopen until April or later.
Coffee shop planned
Gone East Boutique in downtown Gladewater will soon be Gone East Boutique and Coffee Shop.
Shana Toney and Amy Stuart opened the store Oct. 24, featuring women’s clothing, accessories, purses, jewelry, home decor, candles and shoes. They also stream live on Facebook at 6 p.m. Tuesdays.
The business partners hope to open the coffee shop Monday, but Toney said that depends on receiving needed shipments of supplies delayed by the recent winter weather. If the shipments haven’t arrived, they’ll delay opening of the coffee shop.
“I’ve always wanted to do a coffee shop,” Toney said, who added that she enjoys drinking coffee. “We figured it would be a good expansion to put on, to expand the people who come through our front door right now.”
She said there’s not another coffee shop downtown, which made it a good time to jump on the opportunity.
The store and coffee shop are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, but Toney, who also works for Gladewater schools, said hours might be expanded during the summer.
Cold weather efforts
CenterPoint Energy’s Mobile Energy Solutions stationed a temporary gas installation in Longview during this month’s record-breaking cold weather.
CenterPoint spokeswoman Elizabeth Reese said the week of the winter storm that snow and ice had created “challenging conditions.” She described the company’s efforts that week to maintain service.
“CenterPoint Energy teams are in ongoing communications with upstream natural gas suppliers to coordinate and maintain reliability across the company’s eight-state service territory. When and where required, CenterPoint Energy has deployed additional staff to respond to system and customer needs,” she said in an email. “Additionally, the company’s Mobile Energy Solutions business currently has 19 temporary gas installations deployed in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas, to help prevent service interruptions and provide additional equipment as needed.”
Store renovation
The Family Dollar store at 114 Johnston St. in Longview celebrated a grand reopening following a recent store renovation.
The store now includes Dollar Tree merchandise, more freezers and coolers and expanded offerings of food, beauty and essentials, household products and seasonal items, the company reported.
Family Dollar stores of this size typically employ six to 10 people. The stores are open seven days a week.