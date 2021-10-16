Dallas-based Three Oaks Hospice is ready to see patients in Longview.
The company’s leaders have local ties. CEO Andrea Bohannon attended Spring Hill schools. Local Executive Director Sean Seelbach is from Henderson and moved to Longview in March.
“We kind of got together to do a startup in this area to serve East Texas,” he said. The Longview-Tyler area is growing he said. “Our company was not currently represented in East Texas.”
The firm provides hospice care services, but he said Three Oaks is considering adding other services not available in this area in the future.
“We ready to help out patients in the East Texas area,” Seelbach said. “We are from East Texas. We want to take care of our community because they are our families and friends.”
Three Oaks Hospice is at 911 W. Loop 281, Suite 209, in the Austin Bank/Morgan Stanley building. For information, call (903) 551-3400 or visit www.threeoakshospice.com/longview .
Henderson theater reopens
The owners of One Sheep Coffee and Tea in Longview have expanded their business operations by reopening the Henderson movie theater.
April and Ron Thompson also plan to open a coffee shop inside the theater.
Formerly known as the Plaza Cinema 3, the movie theater is now named Lion’s Den Cinema 3, with a lion logo for the Henderson Lions mascot, said April Thompson.
The couple lived in Henderson for about 12 to 13 years before moving to Longview in 2019. Thompson said her mother-in-law still lives there and kept talking about how the community needed the theater to reopen because there’s “nothing” to do in Henderson without it. The theater closed in 2020 during the pandemic.
“My husband used to manage a movie theater years ago” and loved it, Thompson said.
The three-screen theater shows current movies. The Lions’ Den Cinema 3 is open Thursday-Saturday.
“Everyone’s been real happy. A lot of them came in and thanked us for opening,” Thompson said. People also come in to buy popcorn — without also purchasing a movie ticket.
The Thompsons made some building improvements before reopening, including a new sign, new paint on the exterior and interior and replacement of the 20-to 30-year-old seats.
“These are nicer ones that you can lean back and relax a little better,” April Thompson said.
The Thompsons opened One Sheep Coffee and Tea earlier this year at 906 W. Loop 281 in Longview.
The coffee shop in Henderson initially will have a limited menu and operate as part of the concession stand with hours that match the theater. Thompson expects the menu will be expanded later and possibly the hours of operation.
Longview tea shop opens
A tea shop featuring Herbalife products is open at 3665 Estes Parkway, Unit B, in Longview.
James Goodrum and his business partners, Elijah and Angela Cole, opened Crank It Up Nutrition in July.
“We serve loaded energy teas,” Goodrum said, which are diabetic friendly and can be combined with various supplements to promote digestive health or hair growth, for instance. The teas can be tailored to assist in weight loss or to use before or after working out. The store also sells children’s drinks, with add-ins available to boost immunity or add fiber.
“We are changing lives and rocking out,” Goodrum said, after explaining that his girlfriend, Darcie Carpenter, introduced him to Herbalife, and he fell in love with it. The couple opened Small Town Nutrition in Gladewater a couple of years ago. “We love seeing smiles on our customers’ faces.”
Goodrum met Elijah Cole at the Gladewater store, leading to the Longview business partnership.
The Longview store, which is next to 501 Automotive, is open 6 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.