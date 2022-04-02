House of Hope in Longview is expanding to provide enhanced services, particularly for women with mental illness.
The emergency shelter for women and children at 3011 W. Marshall Ave. applied to the city of Longview for a building permit for a 975-square-foot addition. Mickie Klotz, the shelter's assistant administrator, said it will consist of a "small intake office," a bathroom and five rooms to temporarily house individual women. (The shelter otherwise provides dorm-style sleeping on bunk beds for 44 women.)
"A lot of the ladies we take in, we don't know them," Klotz said, and shelter staff don't initially know if they are sick or have other issues.
Plans initially were launched to provide quarantine rooms during COVID-19, so women who initially come to the shelter could be separated until they pass quarantine. The individual rooms primarily will address another need the shelter saw: Women with mental health issues who might be disruptive to other women staying at the shelter. The rooms will provide a place for those women to stay while the shelter works to find other services for them.
Klotz said the shelter sees a number of women with mental illness. That's where Helen Johnson's heart is, Klotz said, referring to House of Hope's founder and executive director. Mentally ill people have few options available for help, Klotz said.
"It seems like our mentally ill are the ones who are lost," Klotz said. "Nobody wants them and (Johnson) wants to take care of them."
The value of the construction permit is $300,000, city records show, with RLM Enterprises in Longview listed as the general contractor.
Klotz said there's not a timeline for completion of the project considering issues with supplies and workers.
New apartments planned
New development could be coming to Eastman Road in the area of the former Crisman School.
In March, local developer Denny Bowles received initial approval from the planning and zoning commission for two zoning requests. The requests must now go before the City Council.
The first request was to rezone 5.756 acres at 2453 and 2455 N. Eastman Road, including the former Crisman School. The school, which served children who needed special education services, started in 1969 as the Windmere School. It has been closed since fall 2020 amid funding problems and low enrollment driven by the pandemic.
The second request would designate 7.467 acres of land at 2457 N. Eastman Road, next to the Crisman property, as multi-family. That would make it possible for Bowles to build a planned apartment complex. He told the planning and zoning commission the specific details of the planned complex have not yet been determined. His company, Selwob investments, has the properties under contract for purchase.
"For now, we plan to retain the (Crisman School) building, but we’re not definite," Bowles said to the planning and zoning commission.
Marshall Chick-fil-A to open
The Marshall News-Messenger reported that a second Chick-fil-A will open in that city on April 14. The first is on the East Texas Baptist University campus.
Construction began in 2021, and the restaurant is taking employment applications at www.cfamarshall.com.
David Snow is the restaurant's owner.