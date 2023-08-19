Longview's iClassPro landed in the 2023 Inc. 5000 list, ranking as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States.
Founder and CEO Chris McNabb started the class management software company for children's activity centers 15 years ago. McNabb owned a local gymnastics business at that time and started the software company because he wasn't happy with the "outdated solutions" he found on the market for class management software.
The company has grown since that time, and in 2017 it moved into a new, 20,000-square-foot building in Longview's North Business Park. Employment has continued to grow, and this year it began renovating that facility to provide more room. An additional 10,000 square foot expansion is also in the works.
"This isn't just a milestone; it's a testament to the sheer power of teamwork and dedication. From the relentless spirit of iClassPro to our extraordinary team and to our sensational customers — thankyou for being the heartbeat of this incredible journey," McNabb said in a prepared statement.
Inc.'s rating system placed iClassPro at 2,742, with 195% growth over three years.
Mall bargains
David Trayhan and his business partner, Scott Creighbaum, have opened Cheapo's in the Longview Mall. It's their first store, offering a shopping style that has been growing in popularity.
The store opened for the first couple of weeks with "bin"-style shopping, with higher prices at the beginning of the week and then lowering to a dollar on Thursdays.
That shopping style was paused for a couple of weeks when Cheapo's received a couple of liquidation trucks, with items selling for market price. Bin sales will return, though, Trayhan said.
Trayhan also owns a moving company, Moving Guys for Rent and Packing Gals for rent, while Creighbaum operated convenience stores for 27 years.
"It's really been fantastic," Trayhan said of locating in Longview Mall. "We were so pleasantly surprised."
He said it's like a "1980s mall" because there's so much traffic and activity there.
New boutique
Bella Bunny Boutique also has opened in Longview Mall, featuring baby's and children's clothing.
The store also has locations in Tyler, Lufkin and College Station.
Grand opening
KPOT Korean BBQ and Hot Pot will celebrate its grand opening at 4 p.m. Aug. 29, at 2802 Tuttle Blvd. in Longview.
The event will feature drink specials and a DJ.
Andy Lu is the local franchisee, and General Manager is Steven Loftin.
Hours are 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, with the last seating at 9 p.m.; 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with the last seating at 10 p.m.; and 1 p.m.-10 p.m. Sunday, with the last seating at 9 p.m.
Wendy's seeks expansion
The Wendy's Co. has opened up its "Own Your Opportunity" franchise recruitment effort to Longview and other East Texas cities.
In 2021, the company established its $100 million Build-to-Suit development fund to accelerate growth.
"With this expansion strategy, financial barriers to owning a Wendy's franchise in Longview will be significantly reduced, giving individuals the opportunity to grow with an iconic and thriving brand," information from the company said. The program reduces the capital needed to own a Wendy's, and the company is seeking new, single and multi-unit operators.
With the Build-to-Suit development fund, Wendy’s "secures and builds restaurants in high potential trade areas and hands over turnkey solutions to franchisees," the company reported.
For information, visit www.wendys.com/franchising.