Nip It Golf, an indoor golf center, has opened at 414 W. Loop 281, Suite 8, behind Casa Ole.
Nip It Golf features five TruGolf high-resolution golf simulators that accommodate players from beginner to pro and lets golfers choose from 97 golf courses. The technology also assists players who wish to work on their long and short games with advanced swing analysis.
“We hope everyone will come out to give it a try,” Nip It Golf owner Terry Gebhardt said in a statement. “You don’t have to be a great golfer to have a great time, and you can enjoy playing golf rain or shine.”
Simulator rental is hourly and based on bay size instead of the number of people playing, according to Gebhardt. Nip It Golf’s three standard bays can accommodate from four to six, and its two larger bays can handle from six to eight golfers. The experience is the same for both sizes with only a slight difference in screen width.
Nip It Golf also offers food and beverage sales and features clubhouse seating with several large screen TVs and a bar area.
Gebhardt said he encourages players to bring their own clubs while adding the business also has them available for rent.
Nip It Golf takes reservations for special occasions such as birthday and holiday parties, corporate event and fundraisers. It is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.
Visit nipitgolf.com for more information.
Northside coffee shop
Three generations of women have opened True Brew Coffee & Cafe inside the Panther Quick Stop at 4405 Gilmer Road, Suite 101.
Sarah Fincher said she is running the shop along with her mother, Susan Bufkin, and her daughter, Estella Roster.
“It just happened that way,” Fincher said.
She said she manages the shop while her mother makes quiches from family recipes and her daughter is a barista, serving coffee.
True Brew also serves sandwiches.
Fincher said the goal is to run a successful business and to give back to the community through charitable contributions.
True Brew seats as many as 45 people and is open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Visit truebrewcafe.com for more information.
Storage center opens
Simply Stor-it, a 566-unit, climate-controlled self-storage facility, plans its grand opening Tuesday with a Longview Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m., followed by lunch catered by Chick-fil-A.
Simply Stor-it is at 1100 McCann Road, the former digs of the Kmart store that closed in March 2016.
The event is open to the public, and attendees may register to win a $500 Amazon gift card.
In addition to the self-storage facility, the 180-unit, gated Parkside Apartments is under development at the location.
Restaurant closes
Khadijha and Joshua Anderson have closed Texas Louisiana Cuisine at 1429 W. Marshall Ave. three months after they opened it.
“After opening the restaurant with strong expectations of catering to Longview’s northwest community, I quickly came to a resolution this is not meant for me to be doing,” Joshua Anderson said in a statement. “We truly appreciate those that came to support us, but 3 months was enough for us.”
The building formerly housed Louisiana Cajun Fish & More, which also was open for a short time.
The Andersons are owners of Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home.
Fred’s closing stores
Fred’s Inc., the Memphis, Tennessee-based discount chain, is making plans to close additional Fred’s stores in Daingerfield, Hawkins and Pittsburg.
Employees at the three stores said the company notified them their stores would close in four to six weeks. The Daingerfield store has a pharmacy.
Fred’s announced in May that it added stores in White Oak and Hallsville to the list of those slated for closure as the struggling retailer continued to restructure its business.
They joined stores in Gladewater, Kilgore, Tyler and Whitehouse as slated for closure.