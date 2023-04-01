Longview would get its first QuikTrip — or QT — gas station in a proposal presented to the city of Longview.
The city's Planning and Zoning Commission in March gave its approval to a proposed zoning change that would allow the gas station to be built at the southeast corner of Eastman Road and the Interstate 20 access road.
The rezone would give a "heavy commercial" designation to 5.159 acres. Part of the land where the station would be built is already zoned correctly.
The land also is outside the city limits, City Planner Angela Choy told the commission, and the company is seeking the rezone and for the land to be annexed into Longview at the same time. The two requests will go before the City Council for consideration this month.
QuikTrip is a privately held company that has headquarters in Tulsa. The company was founded in 1958 and today has more than 900 stores in 14 states and more than 24,000 employees. The closest location is on Interstate 20 near Lindale.
Jiu Jitsu studio
Lambo Jiu Jitsu will celebrate its grand opening from noon to 3 p.m. today in Longview.
Located at 1809 W. Loop281, Suite 200, of the Pinetree Centre, at Gilmer Road and Loop 281, the new business is a partnership between Michael Lambert and his brother and nephews, Larry Lambert, Josh Lambert and Chris Lambert. Chris and Josh Lambert, who are both officers with the Upshur County Sheriff's Office, will be the instructors.
Michael Lambert said the place where his nephews had been training shut down, prompting the family to open their own gym. Classes will be offered for ages 7-11, 12-16 and adults during three classes between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday. A class for children ages 4-6 will be offered at 5:30 p.m. on Fridays.
"Jiu-jitsu is a series of defensive and grappling techniques that helps you control defensive and offensive postures," Michael Lambert said. "It helps you control the flow of an aggressor."
The gym is excited to offer "bully camps" this summer teaching self-defense techniques to school-age children, as well as women's defense seminars, Lambert said. The first will be April 8.
For information and class registration, visit lambobjj.com or call (903) 331-2513.
Indoor playground
Raven's PlayLand in Kilgore is now offering a new indoor playground for children up to age 7, the Kilgore News Herald reported.
The 5,200-square foot facility opened in March at 104 Midtown Plaza and features a large play area for the children, as well as a party room room available to rent.
The facility is named after the child of owners Lawayna and Dustin Burdeshaw.
“The public has been 99 percent positive, and there are a lot of people who agree with me that there just wasn’t enough to do for younger kids. There are so many people that are glad we’ve opened this up,” Lawayna Burdeshaw told the News Herald.
The new indoor playground expects to add other events and activities, such as circle time reading, music days and seasonal events.
Raven's Playground also offers a designated play area for children 18 months old and younger.
“My favorite thing, a hundred and then some percent, is seeing the faces of the little kids that come in here and see all of this. It’s like Christmas morning every time that door opens, and that is by far for me the most rewarding part,” Burdeshaw said.
Raven’s PlayLand is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m.-noon Saturdays. Admission is $13 per child. Monthly passes and group discounts are available.