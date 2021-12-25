Jack’s Natural Food Store applied for a building permit this week for its new home, which will be constructed in the Crossing at Main and Main, at Eastman Road and Loop 281.
The permit application lists a construction value of $1.1 million for the building that will be at 3110 Nealy Way, where a traffic light is located at the development’s entrance from Loop 281.
Jennifer Moore, who owns Jack’s Natural Food Store with her husband, Seanor, said the new location will be larger with 8,320 square feet and will include more dining space, a larger smoothie and juice bar, an outdoor patio and more parking.
Home prices increasing
Average homes prices in the Longview area have soared in the past couple of years, with prices increasing almost 47% between November 2019 and this November.
Information from the Longview Area Association of Realtors shows the average price of homes sold in its listing service in November was $272,927, up from $240,645 in November 2020 and $186,058 in November 2019. The median price of homes also increased about 29%, from $174,950 in November 2019 to $226,000 this November.
Like other real estate markets across the state, the housing market here remains tight as the inventory of homes for sale drops. In November, listings were down 12.4% to 162. That equates to 1.9 months of inventory. The number of sales also dropped 1.2% to 83 homes.
Clinic serves west Longview
Tameka Royal, a family nurse practitioner, offers nontraditional hours at her Twelve52 Wellness Clinic, at 2010 Gilmer Road, Suite 103A, across from the Coffee Mill in Longview.
The clinic opened in August to offer primary and quick care services, she said. It’s named for the road she grew up on, FM 1252.
“Naming my clinic Twelve52 Wellness Clinic allowed me to pay homage (to) my hometown and most importantly to my parents (Carl and Rhonda Loyd), my brother, Terrance Loyd, and my family (husband Chad, son Cayden and daughter Teagan),” Royal said. “I want people to feel like they are home when they come in the door at Twelve52 Wellness Clinic.”
Royal, a former emergency room nurse, said she opened the clinic to offer patients a place to “get their health and wellness under control” and establish history with a primary care provider. She also wants the clinic to be accessible, and she offers some nontraditional medical office hours. The clinic is open and walk-ins are welcome 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1:30-6:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. The clinic also is open by appointment only between 6-9 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
She is working to establish her clinic in-network with insurance companies. Until then, she accepts patients on a cash-pay basis for $50 for an office visit.
Royal offers additional services, such as COVID-19 testing and IV hydration by an approximately 60-second syringe push that administers vitamins, minerals and amino acids. She also offers “skinny shots,” which administer a dose of amino acids and B vitamins designed to increase energy.
Apartments under construction
Work is underway on a new apartment complex for people ages 55 and older at Hawkins Parkway and Good Shepherd Way.
Construction value of the three-story Longview Crossing is listed at more than $6.1 million in a building permit application to the city of Longview.
Restaurant opens
The Mighty Crab Seafood Restaurant and Bar opened this past week in the former Copeland’s of New Orleans building at 3213 N. Fourth St. in Longview.
Restaurant Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.