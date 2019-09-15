Longview-based KSA Engineering has acquired Crosspoint Engineering LLC, a Tyler-based firm that has served clients in land development since 2014.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Crosspoint represented “a thriving business ultimately too active for KSA to pass up,” KSA said in a news release.
KSA, which was founded in 1978, said it became interested in Crosspoint after realizing its primary business model would be the perfect addition to KSA’s service offerings and marketplace.
“Crosspoint has built an impressive reputation, client base and level of expertise that we believe will fit precisely with KSA’s mission, vision and culture,” KSA President Mitch Fortner, P.E., said in a statement.
KSA said it will provide bandwidth to increase Crosspoint’s capacity to serve its existing clients. KSA added Crosspoint’s team also will enhance KSA’s qualifications and expertise in areas such as federal contracting and infrastructure design. Duties not directly related to Crosspoint’s client base will be handled by KSA. Those include marketing, human resources, information technology and accounting.
Crosspoint has what KSA called an “impressive portfolio” of clients and projects that include the development of sites for Lowe’s Home Improvement Stores in places such as Prosper, Cinco Ranch and Summerwood, according to KSA. Other projects include retail/office space in Houston, Bossier City and Port Arthur, residential lofts in Tyler, and developments for McDonald’s, Sonic, Kim’s Convenience Stores, Taco Bell, TJ Maxx, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Burger King and Dunkin Donuts.
Edible Art goes mobile
Debbie Fontaine, owner of Edible Art Specialty Cakes & Cookies at 504 W. South St., has expanded by adding a food truck that she will take to Downtown Live, home games of the Kilgore College football team, birthday parties and other events. She said she debuted it Friday at Downtown Live at Heritage Plaza.
Fontaine, who has been in business for 12 years, said she decided to add a food truck as an alternative to opening a second location.
The food truck, named Edible Art Cookie Express, has an oven on board for baking cookies.
“At times we will have cupcakes and dipped strawberries,” Fontaine said. She added the truck plans to supply hot chocolate during the winter and will carry coffees from two local businesses.
“That’s our game plan, getting out there and doing lots of events,” Fontaine said.
For more information, visit edibleartcakesandcookies.com
Longview rents flat
Rents in Longview declined by 0.1% in August, but are still up 0.9% from a year ago, a new report showed.
Apartment List, based in San Francisco, said median rents in Longview were $777 for a one-bedroom apartment unit and $945 for a two-bedroom unit.
Longview’s rent growth over the past year lags the statewide average of 1.6% and the national average of 1.5%.
“We continue to see strong demand from excellent prospective tenants,” Jim Tucker, owner of The Fairways apartment complex on McCann Road, said in an email. “We are unaware of any property that has lowered rents.”
Rent increases have been occurring statewide, Apartment List said. Of the 10 largest cities that Apartment List collects data from, all have seen prices rise.
Plano remains the most expensive of all Texas cities, with a median rent of $1,465 for a two-bedroom unit. Austin has seen the highest growth rate of any Texas city over the past year at 3.2%.
Your CBD Store opening
The Your CBD Store in Longview Mall plans a grand opening from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday featuring a Longview Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting, free samples and door prizes, owner Yusef Batliwala said.
Batliwala, who also owns Your CBD Stores in Addison and Fort Worth, said business has been “good, good, very good” since he opened in the mall a few months ago.
He said he started opening the stores three months ago and plans to open 10 more stores in East Texas, including Henderson, Lufkin and Nacogdoches.