The Longview Economic Development Corp. relocated this month to its new headquarters in downtown.
The public will be able to see the new offices when the organization hosts an open house 4-6 p.m. April 27.
"We're certainly glad to be here," said Wayne Mansfield, LEDCO president and CEO.
The office is at 400 N. Second St., across the street from the Longview Community Center. It was built where Longview High School previously was located from 1933-1976, when the current high school opened on Loop 281 at Airline Road.
Construction on LEDCO"s approximately 5,000-square-foot, $2 million building began about a year ago, with local design and building company HLH leading the project.
LEDCO's office previously was inside the Longview Chamber of Commerce offices in downtown, where it occupied about 2,400 square feet.
"We were really on top of each other," Mansfield said, saying LEDCO has a lot more space now.
Tia Juanita's update
Artist Gary Landry recently was at the future location of Tia Juanita's Fish Camp painting murals that double as signage on the outside of the building in Longview.
"He is a genius artist," said Ricky Martinez, who started the chain of "Mexi-Cajun" restaurants known as Tia Juanita's Fish Camp. He said he hires Landry to paint murals at all of his restaurants.
He expects Tia Juanita's will open in Longview in the September-October time frame.
"We have a long way to go," he said, of the renovations required for the restaurant to open in the former Johnny Cace's building at 1501 E. Marshall Ave.
"It's a big project," Martinez said. "The building was pretty much destroyed by vagrants living in it. They tore out a lot of the copper and electric wiring."
Progress is being made on the building and site. The sprinkler system has been completed, the roof replaced and the parking lot has been redone.
"We're stepping (renovations) into full speed ahead," Martinez said.
Tia Juanita's menu includes a full oyster bar with chargrilled oysters, something the restaurants began offering two years ago.
"We're getting famous for that," Martinez said.
"Pleasure Island," as its known at all the restaurants, offers a variety of "deluxe frozen cocktails." The name comes from a former amusement park in Beaumont, where the restaurant chain got its start. It will also offer live music four nights a week.
Jiu jitsu studio
ETX Wrecking Crew Martial Arts opened in March in Longview as an answer to the closure of Pure Jiu Jitsu in Longview.
Owners Priscilla and Edgar Rubio, and their children Lillyana and Giovanni, moved to East Texas four years ago when her husband's Car Medic business brought him here. Car Medic is a mobile, paintless dent repair business.
The family started training in jiu jitsu two years ago at Pure Jui Jitsu, which closed in February. Their business is in the same space where Pure Jiu Jitsu was located, at 414 W. Loop 281, Suite 12, in the Poste Haste shopping center where Don Benito's Mexican Cafe is located.
The whole family assists in the studio, and they hired Sara Torregross as head instructor. Torregross, from Louisiana, previously was with FMAA Jiu Jitsu Academy in Shreveport. Then she joined Watkins Wrecking crew in Arlington as a trainee and a member of the pro-competition team.
Courses are offered Monday-Thursday for adults and children. ETX Wrecking crew will offer self-defense based camps this summer.
"Our entire family practices jui jitsu, which has brought us closer together," Priscilla Rubio said. "Our goal is to serve the East Texas area with a family friendly and safe environment to train in."
A grand opening is set 9 to 10 a.m. for children and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for adults April 22 will feature "well-known professional athletes who serve on the Watkins Wrecking Crew competition team."
Rubio said 95% of the clients who went to Pure Jiu Jitsu have continued with their new jiu jitsu studio.
"I believe that everyone can utilize jiu jitsu training in their lives for safety," she said, explaining that the training also teaches people how to react to volatile situations in a way that helps diffuse them.
Students at ETX Wrecking Crew range in age from 6-68, she said, with training that focuses on healthy habits, nutrition self-defense and fitness.
"Our goal is to really impact East Texas," Rubio said.