The new Lego-themed store The Brick World is now open in Longview.
Kennedy Bounds and his father, Bradley Bounds, opened the store at 5848 Judson Road, Suite 103, in The Center at Judson North, a shopping center across from Judson Middle School.
They also have operated The Brick Truck since 2019, offering mobile birthday parties and other events throughout East Texas.
The Brick Truck features tens of thousands of Lego bricks. The store has about 100,000 bricks, with memberships available for people to go build at the store — on the walls and on tables. The store will offer parties as well, with Lego sets and minifigures for sale. Bounds said the store will offer sets not typically found at big box stores.
Store hours will be 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Downtown Longview speakeasy
Christopher Wilks and his father, Bryan Wilks, have a secret.
They're opening a speakeasy in downtown Longview in about mid-August. They're not saying exactly where right now — the location will be revealed later, when people may make reservations when it's opening and learn the secret location.
It's all part of the fun leading up to the opening of "The Bourbon Alley."
"I wanted to build something that was cool and unique to Longview and a unique experience for people in Longview," Christopher Wilks said.
Christopher Wilks grew up in Longview. He graduated from Longview High School in 2005 and left for college. He moved back in August. He said his job overseeing a team of developers who build software for a payroll firm is completely remote now. He wanted to be close to his family, so he moved back to his hometown.
"I always knew I wanted to give back to the community that raised me," he said.
Christopher said he's previously had his hand in the bar industry, including working as a bartender. This is his first venture into ownership, he said.
The bar also will offer "small bites" — shared plates of tapas-style New Orleans fare, including boudin eggrolls and beignets. The atmosphere will be "very loungy, with a living room aesthetic," he said, including overstuffed chairs and coffee tables.
Watch social media for opening announcements.
Dutch Bros. opens in Longview
Dutch Bros. Coffee opened its first location in Longview on Friday.
Longview's newest drive-thru coffee shop was built on the site of the former Liberty Baptist Church, at 1500 W. Loop 281.
The church building was demolished to make way for the coffee shop, which was built by Holland Construction. A March Facebook post by the Oklahoma City construction company says, "The actual building was assembled off-site and was brought in on four semi-trucks then lifted into place by a crane."
The coffee shop is open 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
A second Dutch Bros. Coffee is under construction at 309 E. Loop 281, next door to a Murphy gas station at Airline Road. A company representative said it's expected to open this fall.
Realtors office moves
The Longview Area Association of Realtors is now open at its new home on the Fourth Street extension north of Hawkins Parkway.
The new office provides the association about double the space it had at its office on Judson Road, about 4,975 square feet compared to 2,560 square feet
The new building provides more meeting and training space, as well as more office space and larger bathrooms. The location also provides easy access to members in the association’s outlying areas.
Restaurant closes
Flying Burger & Seafood in Longview is closed permanently
The restaurant opened on Hawkins Parkway about four years ago and announced its closing on Facebook this past week with little explanation.