Little Mexico restaurant has vacated its home of six years at 3495 McCann Road and is moving into a building at 2517 Judson Road that formerly housed Carlitos’ Mexican Restaurant.
Little Mexico owner Jose Galvan said he sought a new location because Hospitality Health ER, which is to the south on McCann Road, bought the property. He closed the restaurant May 28 and plans to reopen in mid-June at the location in the NorthLoop Plaza.
Records at the Gregg County Appraisal District show former Longview Mayor Murray Moore and business partner Keene Guidry sold the McCann Road property this past November to Hospitality Health ER.
Hospitality Health ER has submitted a site plan to Longview’s Development Services Department for the area behind Little Mexico for a helipad, Office Manager Vance Wyly said. Hospitality Health ER opened in December 2015 as Longview’s first free-standing ER.
The new restaurant location will be able to seat about 80 people at 50% capacity, Galvan said. It will have the same menu and hours: 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
“I like it because I am hoping to do the same thing” as the McCann Road location, Galvan said.
Galvan said his children, Eduardo and Elizabeth Galvan and Lesliegh Perez, will work with him in the restaurant.
Galvan started Little Mexico 20 years ago on East Marshall Avenue. After being established on McCann Road, he opened a second location in December 2017 at 1015 E. Marshall Ave. and a third Little Mexico in April 2019 at 704 W. Main St. in Hallsville.
However, he closed both locations several months ago because running three restaurants proved too much to handle and with Perez having a second child.
Beading Basket moves
Shannon Gilliland has moved Shannon’s Beading Basket from 112 Johnston St. to 1412 Judson Road.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed, but records on file at the Gregg County Appraisal District show the property has an appraised value of $355,770. The district lists the Douglas R. Mehling Family Partnership No. 1 of Whitehouse as the most recent owner.
Gilliland said she likes the new digs because it is a central location and is “a little better organized.”
The bead shop does custom design work, stringing repairs as well as carrying a wide variety of beads and findings, Gilliland says in marketing materials. Beads are made from glass, gemstones, crystal and freshwater cultured pearls, and findings include pewter, sterling and gold filled.
Gilliland started the business in February 2000 at the current site of Silver Grizzly Espresso at 100 W. Tyler St. and has moved throughout the years. She has been at 112 Johnston St. in the Chaparral Plaza for five and a half years.
Shannon’s Beading Basket is open from about 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and about 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, or by appointment.
Shivers to White Oak
Chad and Rachael Reeves, owners of Shivers Natural Snow, recently moved their third food truck from Lakeport to next to Crust & Crumb Bread Co. at 1908 E. U.S. 80 in White Oak.
Rachael Reeves said she and her husband decided to move the truck because they are friends with Crust & Crumb owners Brittany and John Cutler. The truck will serve eight flavors of snow cones from noon to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday.
“We are hoping to stay open through the whole snow-cone season,” she said.
The Reeveses launched Shivers five years ago and park their other trucks off Bar K Ranch and U.S. 259 north of Longview and across from Hallsville City Hall on Main Street in Hallsville.
Visit shiversnaturalsnow.com for more information.