The owners of a new floating obstacle course at Lone Star Lake hope the attraction will help revitalize the area.
Ginger Smith and her husband, James, opened Rocky Point Adventures in May, with Caryl Cochran as general manager. U.S Steel built the lake in 1942 and still owns it, although it idled its nearby plant in 2020.
Ginger Smith said the city of Lone Star owned the land along the lake — a peninsula with 180 degrees of water front, but decided to sell it because of problems created by people who would hang out at the property. When it was put up for auction through a silent bidding process, the Smiths purchased the land.
“We have a beautiful lake and we have a beautiful city park, and if we could maybe turn it into a destination we could revitalize our city,” she said. Her family had visited a floating obstacle course on vacation once.
“We actually have two separate courses. We have one that’s designed specifically for kids that are 7 and younger,” she said. “They climb on the course and they’re able to slide, climb and jump. There’s some hand-over-hand things they can do. What we’re seeing is once they master that or once they feel comfortable with that, they move to the big obstacle course. “
Cochran said the second course is 160-feet long and 43-feet wide. It consists of 10 obstacles, including a rope wall, monkey bars over the water, an inverted climbing wall on the water and others.
Rocky Point also features an 850-foot white sand beach, built with more than 400 tons of sand purchased from an area business; a food court; and a 4,000-square-foot observation deck with a full menu and a bar with beer and wine service.
The park opens at 10 a.m. and closes either when all the guests have headed home or 7 p.m. for the park and 9 p.m. for the observation deck and restaurant Wednesday through Sunday. Admission is $12 for children ages 7 and younger and $24 for people ages 8 and older. Parents and grandparents are admitted free of charge if they’re not participating in the water activities.
Reservations are required for admission and must be made at rockypointlonestar.com .
Hallsville bakery opens
A new “allergy friendly” bakery opened Saturday in Hallsville.
Miranda Kyles started figuring out how to bake and cook without dairy in about 2015, because her fiancee and business partner, Bryan Lett, can’t have it. She was looking for a bakery that would make him a dairy-free birthday cake and couldn’t find one.
“It all kind of started from there,” she said.
She began taking special orders for what initially were dairy-free cupcakes, cookies and macarons. Soon, though, she also started meeting special requests for baked goods that catered to other allergies, including gluten, vegan and sugar free.
The physical location of her Utterly Free Bakery opened at 224 Renaissance in the Forest Hills Shopping Center in Hallsville.
She’s planning to have music, art events, date nights and other special activities.
Utterly Free Bakery is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Mall expands hours
Longview Mall has announced it is returning to its normal operating hours beginning Monday.
Hours had been shortened because of COVID-19. Hours will return to 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 12 p.m.–6 p.m. Sunday. Operating hours for mall retailers may vary.
Mall officials said the center would continue to practice “rigorous disinfectant and cleaning practices, many times per day.”