Longview-area home sales continue to outpace 2019 activity, according to a recent report from the Longview Area Association of Realtors.
The association reported 91 homes sold in October compared with 82 sold in October 2019 in Longview. The report shows median home prices are up, while the time a home spends on the market is down.
Home sales also are up in the 10-county region covered by the Longview Area Association of Realtors, which includes Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Cass, Panola and Rusk counties, with the association’s report showing 2,880 homes sold January to October 2019 compared with 3,064 homes sales between January and October of this year.
New bridal store
Tracy Hays, who has owned the The Tuxedo Co. at 100 Tall Pines Ave., Suite 3, since 2014, has now opened The Dress Co., next door at Suite 1.
Hays said she opened the new business in September after hearing from mothers, daughters and brides for several years that they wish the business offered dresses because the experience “was so simple, easy and fun.” The move came as her mentor, Nancy Etchelecu, owner of longtime local bridal and formal shop Lillies and Lace, decided she wanted to wind down her business.
“She wanted one more prom season,” but prom season didn’t get started for either business this year considering COVID-19, Hays said. Etchelecu is expected to spend some time helping in Hays’ store.
Edwin Velasquez in January also co-located his alteration business with Hays’ business. He performs alterations of all kinds, Hays said, not just alterations for the tuxedo and dress stores.
“We carry bridal, mother of the bride, bridesmaid, prom and special occasion dresses, jewelry...” and shoes will be added soon, Hays said. The Dress Co. features a variety of brands, including Morrilee and Primavera Couture. Custom orders and off-the-rack sales are offered at the store, with appointments and walk-ins welcome.
Store hours are typically 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, although those hours might be adjusted based on whether appointments have been scheduled.
Salon opens in Diana
Debra Howard has opened Hair Cabin, at 2207 U.S. 259 S. in Diana, across from the post office.
Howard, who has 37 years of experience as a beautician, is joined by Ruby Myszkiewicz, with more than 50 years of experience, and barber Tim Lindsay, who has more than 38 years of experience.
New clinic in Carthage
Quick Visit Urgent Care plans to open its doors in January in a new building at 1301 W. Panola St. in Carthage.
Patients will be able to get onsite X-rays and labs, stitches, IV fluids, along with care for ailments like colds, flu, diabetes and high blood pressure. Nikki Smith with operations for Quick Visit said the clinic will offer primary care, mid-level care and will work with the local hospital and provide referrals. It will not have the capacity to handle conditions such as heart attacks or strokes, she said.
The clinic will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays; and 1-5 p.m. Sundays 1 to 5 p.m. Patients can walk in without any need for an appointment, unless it is for a COVID-19 test. The clinic will have the rapid COVID-19 screenings available — and a special room for those taking a test.
Carthage will be Quick Visit Urgent Care’s third location, with clinics in Henderson and Jacksonville.