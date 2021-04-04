A new co-working office space in Longview offers daily and monthly lease options for a variety of office and work spaces, with wireless internet, utilities, coffee service and other amenities included.
Work Smart opened about a week ago at 3122 Nealy Way, next door to Mobberly Baptist Church. Lauren Hanyka is manager — dubbed “the queen of all things Smart” by Bill Graham, who owns the business with his son, Micheal Graham.
Hanyka said the Grahams spent several years researching similar businesses, which she said “are everywhere” in places such as Dallas and Austin.
“It’s not a new concept,” she said, and the Grahams thought it would work well in Longview.
Work Smart provides monthly leases for its office space, which is already full, with a waiting list, Hanyka said. Month-to-month memberships mean “no one is stuck in a long-term contract,” Hanyka said. In a regular office lease space, people would pay for utilities and wireless internet in addition to rent.
“Here, it’s all included,” she said.
While the office space is spoken for, Work Smart offers a variety of other options for monthly or daily leases, including “smart pods,” which are kind of like a cubicle but “cooler,” Hanyka said. They include a desk and are semi-private with partial walls topped with frosted glass. Smart desks also are available on the second floor balcony, and a variety of other seating options are available around the 16,000-square-foot building, including half-round chairs, couches, tall tables with white boards and a desk attached to a treadmill and another attached to an exercise bike.
A coffee shop is inside Work Smart, but there’s also free coffee available, a napping room, “phone booths,” conference rooms and an outdoor patio on the roof. For information, visit worksmarttx.com or call (903) 722-7272.
Starbucks work proceeds
Work to finish the interior of Longview’s third freestanding Starbucks is proceeding.
The city of Longview issued a building permit in March for work valued at $688,510 to complete the interior of the shop at 707 W. Marshall Ave. A Starbucks representative has said the store will open this spring.
New tax office opens
Daniell Kenney opened his JDR Tax Professionals — JDR stands for “Just Done Right” — at 409 Fredonia St., Suite 204, in downtown Longview.
Kenney said he majored in accounting at LeTourneau University and has a bachelor’s and master’s degree from the local university. He has helped family members and others with their taxes, but he was working in the field in the oil and gas industry until it declined after the pandemic began.
“I just decided to go ahead and go in business for myself,” he said. His business offers tax and bookkeeping services. His office is open noon-8 p.m. Monday through Friday and by appointment.
For information, visit www.jdrtaxprofessionals.com or call (430) 625-7201.
Kenney, a Longview native who attended Longview High School, also is founder and chief executive officer of Listen-Up AMS, which has produced such events as a gospel music festival in downtown Longview. He’s hoping to produce other shows in downtown.New Dairy Queen
Nonprofit marks grand opening
Heartisans Marketplace will celebrate its grand opening at its new location from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday.
The nonprofit organization, which works to “interrupt a cycle of emotional, spiritual and economic poverty for local women,” moved from downtown Longview to 3501 Gilmer Road in 2020. The new facility consists of 1,800 square feet in two buildings and includes its offices and a manufacturing facility where products are made for the retail store that supports Heartisans’ work. The facility also includes classrooms for the organization’s job training and mentoring programs.
Thursday’s celebration includes a ribbon cutting for the new 3,000-square-foot Gathering Courtyard.
For information, visit www.HeartisansMarketplace.com or call (903) 431-1188.