The city of Longview has issued a permit for the second Dutch Bros. location.
The permit lists the construction value at $250,000 for a building that will be at 309 E. Loop 281, next to the Murphy Gas Station at Airline Road.
Dutch Bros. does not offer indoor or outdoor seating. The building will consist of one drive-thru window and a walk-up service window.
Work has already begun at the other Dutch Bros. location at 1500 W. Loop 281.
Both locations are expected to open this spring.
Dickey's in Longview opens
Dickey's Barbecue Pit opened Wednesday in Longview.
Gladewater residents DeeDee and Douglas Edwards are the local owners and franchisees for the location at 1903 W. Loop 281.
Douglas Edwards previously was vice president of operations for Whataburger of East Texas, and DeeDee is a nurse.
The West Loop address, in the Park Place Shopping Center across from Pine Tree Junior High School and the new Eastman Credit Union branch, is a "good location," DeeDee Edwards said.
"It's got great visibility," she said, with easy access in and out off of Loop 281 and lots of parking.
Dickey's is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. seven days a week. The restaurant has inside dining, a drive-thru and offers carryout. Delivery also is available through online ordering apps.
Funeral home ownership change
The Cammack family, which owns Longview’s Welch Funeral Home, has acquired Marshall’s oldest funeral home, Sullivan Funeral Home. The funeral home marked 92 years in business on Feb. 1.
The Marshall News-Messenger reported that the transaction included the purchase of Colonial Gardens Cemetery and Algoma Cemetery from Carriage Services, Inc.
“We began talks with Carriage and everything just fell into place,” Blake Cammack told the Marshall newspaper. “Under the ownership of the Sullivan Family, Sullivan Funeral Home had a rich history and commitment to service that fits well within my family’s core values of service to our community above all else. We are looking forward to restoring the Sullivan Family’s legacy of service.”
Blake and Melissa Cammack are graduates of Harleton High School and have longstanding ties to the Harleton area.
Blake Cammack is a graduate of Dallas Institute of Funeral Service and is a licensed funeral director and embalmer.
Longtime Cammack family manager Tony Aguilar has been selected to manage Sullivan Funeral Home and associated cemeteries. A graduate of Texas A&M Commerce and Dallas Institute of Funeral Service, Aguilar is a licensed funeral director and embalmer.
Chick-fil-A renovations underway
The Fourth Street Chick-Fil-A is closed for a few weeks while the drive-thru and dining room are remodeled, the company announced.
The restaurant has out grown its dining area, and that location also has removed its playground to provide more dining space.
The indoor playground at the Gilmer Road location will remain open.