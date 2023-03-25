The new women's boutique Bessie Mae's Clothing & More is now open in Longview Mall, and the national clothing chain Daily Thread is expected to open there by mid-April.
Bessie Mae's is a locally owned store named for the owner's grandmother.
"She was special," said Cathy Sells, owner of Bessie Mae's. Her oldest daughter, Hailey LaFavor, who attends nursing school, is co-manager.
"It's a family affair," Sells said, adding that her youngest daughter, Lanie LaFavor, also works there some, as does Sells' husband, Richard, and her mother, Joyce Dolle.
The store started online in December while Sells looked for the right spot for the business.
"It's just something we've always thought would be fun," Sells said of opening the boutique.
She said the store focuses on women 30 and older and works to stock for women of all sizes. Brands include Judy Blue and Risen jeans, Umgee, and Corkys shoes, along with T-shirts, dresses, pants, shirts and jewelry.
The store, which is next to Sugar Rush and Across from Hot Topic, follows mall hours of 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m.- 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.
Visit bessiemaesclothing.com to shop online.
Daily Thread, which advertises itself with the tagline "Affordable. Fashion. Everyday.", will locate in a former tattoo shop in the mall.
Custom candles downtown
The Pink Candle, at 101 E. Tyler St. in downtown Longview, will celebrate its grand opening 10 a.m.-8 p.m. April 1.
The store offers ready-made candles, or customers may customize their own candles and other products with about 75 available scents, including shampoos and conditioners, pet soaps, car sprays and fabric soaps.
Chapel Hill residents Kara Pinkerton, a recent Texas Tech University graduate, and her mom, Roxi Pinkerton, brought the concept to Longview after first being introduced to a similar store they visited during a trip to Ohio in 2018 as part of Kara being named Miss Texas Angus.
The store is named The Pink Candle in reference to their last name and because Kara was always called "Pink." Her father was as well when he worked in the oil fields.
The mother-daughter team ended up selecting the location in Longview to start their business after visiting her cousins who own the custom framing business ArtWorld on Methvin Street in downtown. Kara was picking up her diploma, and they told her about the vacant location on Tyler Street.
The Pink Candle also offers parties.
"We're excited. There's a lot of possibilities we could do," Kara said.
The Pink Candle is already open, noon-7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, noon-8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday.
Tyler Lego-themed store
New business Bricks & Minifigs soon will be coming to Tyler. The store is a one-stop Lego shop that buys, sells and trades.
The store is family-owned by Scott and Jennifer Stewart. Jennifer said Legos are a big part of their family dynamic.
Bricks & Minifigs sells new sets, used sets, minifigures, bulk bricks and other Lego-themed merchandise. Customers can also sell used sets for cash or store credit.
Stewart said there is not another business like Bricks & Minifigs in the area and will fill a needed gap in the community.
Bricks & Minifigs will be in the Times Square shopping center with plans to open in late spring.
For information, visit the Bricks & Minifigs Tyler Facebook page.
Credit union grand opening
Allen-based Credit Union of Texas is holding a grand opening celebration today at its new branch in Gilmer, at 755 U.S. 271.
The credit union is staging a free concert and other activities from 10 a.m-9 p.m. in downtown Gilmer as part of the third annual "Risk it for the Brisket" cooking competition and street party by Live Gilmer and Outlaw BBQ Association.
For more information, go to LiveGilmer.com .