The Longview Mall welcomed three new restaurants recently, with the businesses bringing several several types of fare to the shopping center.
Eats or Treats features sandwiches, wraps, salads and other deli food items, along with sweet treats such as candy apples.
Bubbly's is a new bistro that offers Boba tea and Filipino cuisine.
Also, Uncle Joe's Coffee & Co. which already has several other locations around East Texas, is opening today in the mall as well, serving fresh brewed coffee and lattes.
Gymnastics studio opens
Jasmine Smith opened Gymdaze Studio in October, offering one-on-one gymnastics training in Longview.
Smith said she cheered for East Texas All Stars for 10 years and coached gymnastics and tumbling while she was in high school and college.
"So many parents just wanted private lessons," she said.
She works part-time as the marketing director for Longview World of Wonders, a children's discovery center in downtown. She said the combination of her job at LongviewWOW and now her studio works out really well — allowing her to use her college degree and work with athletes.
"It's very athlete driven," Smith said of Gymdaze, and she focuses on her students' specific goals and needs. She works with dancers who want to improve their technique, she said, or students trying out for cheerleader.
For more information, visit Gymdaze on Facebook, where Smith can be contacted through Messenger.
Her studio is off Gilmer Road, near where Starbucks recently opened.
Annexations OK'd
The Longview City Council in October approved two annexation requests that expand the city's boundaries to a planned new housing subdivision and to bring in some vacant land in the Longview Business Park off Eastman Road.
Local developer Casey Evans had requested annexation of about 45 acres east of FM 2208. He plans to build about 73 single-family homes that will be 2,500 square feet or larger. The development will be in the Hallsville school district.
The Longview Economic Development Corp. asked the city to extend the city limits to encompass about 32 acres of vacant land on the east side of the Longview Business Park. LEDCO previously agreed to give about 18 acres of that land to a company that plans to locate in the business park.
Merit Fabricators, a part of Florida-based Allied Steel Buildings, plans to build a 130,000-foot-facility, make an investment of at least $22 million over a two-year period and employ at least 25 full-time workers within that same time period.
The land gift from LEDCO is part of an incentive package that includes recommending 50%, 10-year property tax abatements for the company from Longview and Harrison County.