Tiphani and Paul Connolly, owners of Coffee & T’s, are making plans for a permanent location while maintaining a mobile business.
The Connollys on May 12 applied to the city of Longview to open a coffee shop at 716 Glencrest Lane, Suite D. Tiphani Connolly said the building is being painted and will be ready for business in one or two months.
“I’ve always wanted a coffee shop, and this opportunity presented itself,” she said. It will serve frappes, ice cream floats and other products, as well as T-shirts.
Connolly said the shop will accommodate a maximum of 13 patrons once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
“You will be able to come in and sit down and charge your phone,” he said.
The Connollys started Coffee & T’s in September 2018 as a truck they took to Downtown Live and other community events in the Longview area. While those events have been canceled because of the pandemic, Connolly said the coffee truck is going to the Spring Concert Series at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center.
Gas and Supply
Gas and Supply, an independent welding supply distributor, is making plans to open at 105 Rothrock Drive in a building formerly occupied by GG Distributing LLC.
Gas and Supply on May 11 applied for a certificate of occupancy, according to city records.
David Collett, regional general manager based in Mineola, said he hopes to gain city approval this week and start moving in inventory two or three days afterward. He said he expects the business to be fully operational by late summer.
Referring to city review, Collett said, “They are just taking the safety aspect and looking at it from all sides.”
Gas and Supply, based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, with five locations in East Texas, supplies gas and consumables for welders. Customers include contractors in the oil and gas industry, artists, sign makers and ranchers.
Gas and Supply bought the former Automatic Gas Shop about 11 years ago at 2800 S. Green St. but closed it two years later because business was slow, Collett has said.
He said he’s looking forward to regaining a presence in Longview.
“Longview is a great place,” Collett said. “There is a lot of business going on in Longview, and we just want to become a part of it.”
Nutrition shop opens
James Goodrum and Darcie Carpenter opened Small Town Nutrition on Monday at 125 S. Main St. in Gladewater.
“We are trying to bring the best of nutrition to Gladewater with our healthy shakes and loaded teas,” Goodrum said. The shop carries Herbalife products.
It currently provides a curbside service, and plans are to provide indoor seating within a month. Goodrum and Carpenter also plan to promote their products at city events.
He said the goal of Small Town Nutrition is to “keep delivering the best in nutrition in Gladewater. And, obviously, owning a business that you want to grow.”
Small Town Nutrition is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Mary’s Bail Bonds expands
Mary’s Bail Bonds, owned by Mary Lilly, has expanded by opening an office at 617 Ridgecrest Drive, Suite C, to serve South Longview. It is being staffed by agent Linda Greer.
“Everybody has the right to make bond,” Greer said. However, she said, “I am also familiar with mental illness. I just don’t take anybody and bond them (out of jail).”
Greer said she previously worked 10 years in law enforcement. She ran unsuccessfully as a Democratic candidate for Pct. 4 constable in 2015.
For more information, visit Mary’s Bail Bonds Agent Linda Greer on Facebook.