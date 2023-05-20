The Hair Gallery celebrated its 40th anniversary this past week in Longview.
Located at 913 NW Loop 281, Suite 114, one of the owners, Martha Reed, said the friendships she's made there "run really deep."
"We're just family," she said, and that explains the longevity of the people who work there.
"We have girls that have worked for us for 25 and 26 years," Reed said. "That's really unusual for hair dressers. They hop around."
The salon originally opened on Gilmer Road but moved to the loop location four years later.
Original owners were Reed, Sara Jasper, Joni Lindsey, Elizabeth Graham and Brenda Hilemah Cobb. Graham and Cobb have retired, and Bonnie Wisener has joined the salon as an owner.
The salon had 1,200 square feet on Gilmer Road, Reed said, but doubled that in less than two years to 2,400 square feet. The current location has 3,400 square feet. At its peak, the salon had 22 hair dressers. That number has decreased to about 15 because there are now so many salons in Longview, Reed said.
The women who work there have looked out for each other, raised their children together, and experienced births, divorces and deaths together, Reed said.
"For my part, it's been the best part of my life," she said.
The Hair Gallery also offers pedicures and manicures, lash and brow dying, perms, sets, cuts and other services. Hours are 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, and the salon will accept standing appointments as well as walk-ins
New Texas Oncology location
Texas Oncology plans to open a new location in July in Pittsburg.
The almost 4,000-square-foot office will be located at 408 Quitman Street, with renovations starting later this month. The company reported that Texas Oncology–Pittsburg will have a new infusion suite and four exam rooms, providing patients with medical oncology and hematology services, chemotherapy infusion and specialty infusion, radiation oncology consultations, and access to relevant clinical trials, and genetic risk evaluation and testing.
“At Texas Oncology, we are focused on enhancing access to high-quality cancer care closer to where patients live in communities across Texas — including in Pittsburg and the surrounding area of Camp, Titus, Franklin, and Morris counties,” said Dr. Steven Paulson, president and chairman of the board, Texas Oncology. “Patients in the Pittsburg area will receive personalized, leading-edge care, with a cancer care team connected to Texas Oncology’s vast network of oncology expertise and support services.”
Texas Oncology described the new location as "an important addition to Texas Oncology’s significant presence and capabilities in East Texas, with comprehensive cancer centers in Paris and Longview, and in Tyler where the new Northeast Texas Cancer and Research Institute opened last November." Texas Oncology also has locations in Canton, Greenville, Jacksonville, Marshall, Mt. Vernon, Palestine and Sulphur Springs.
Following the conclusion of a 16-year collaboration with Titus Regional Medical Center, Texas Oncology’s location in Mount Pleasant will close at the end of June.
“We have served patients in East Texas for decades, and for more than 15 years in Mount Pleasant, and we are eager to continue providing care to patients in this area at our new Pittsburg location,” said Dr. Nayyar Syed, medical oncologist and hematologist at Texas Oncology. “Our priority is to provide community-based, high-quality care to patients in East Texas with access to innovative treatment and clinical trials, delivered in a cost-effective manner by a compassionate and dedicated care team.”
Real estate market
The Longview real estate market in April was punctuated by fewer sales but more listings compared with a year ago.
The Longview Area Association of Realtors reported listings were up 18.5% to 160, while sales were down 23.5% to 62.
Median prices were up 2.2% to $235,000.