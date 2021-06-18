Longview-based ION Security and Investigation is launching a new security officer training academy Monday.
Owned by the wife and husband team of Juneau Embry and Stephen Richardson, ION Training Academy is licensed by the Texas Department of Public Safety's Private Security Bureau to train Level III security officers. The training includes crisis intervention, use of force, defensive tactics, handcuffing, pepper spray, firearms training, ethics, Texas laws and statutes and administrative rules.
After completing the 45-hour training, participants may apply for a license as a Texas Commissioned Security Officer and work in an armed capacity for any Texas security company, Ion reported.
ION Security and Investigation is a licensed security company authorized to place armed and unarmed security officers in Texas. The security firm also is authorized to train Level II security officers, who are licensed as non-commissioned officers and work unarmed.
ION Training Academy and ION Security and Investigation are at 3401 W. Marshall Ave. in Longview. Visit, www.ioninvestigation.com or call (903) 295-2500.
Oyster bar downtown
Russell McDaniel and his business partners, Rick Manes, Kevin Manes and Brent Hodges, have opened The Blue Pearl Oyster Bar & Grill at 115 E. Tyler St. in downtown Longview.
The menu includes such dishes as chargrilled oysters with a "smoky Tejas jalapeno mignonette;" chimichurri oysters, chargrilled with a South American salsa verde; rolls and sashimi; po' boys with shrimp or oysters, and cornbread and fried bologna sliders.
Hour are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, with the kitchen closing at 9 p.m. but beer and wine still available; 11 a.m.- midnight Friday and Saturday, with the kitchen closing at 10 but beer and wine still available; and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.
MrBeast Burgers in Longview
A well-known YouTube personality's hamburger line is available from at least a couple of local restaurants.
Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, is famous for his YouTube stunts and jokes and for giving away money and other prizes in his adventures.
MrBeast works with Virtual Dining Concepts on his MrBeast Burger — a virtual restaurant brand that is available for delivery only out of existing restaurants. Orders must be made through a mobile application or food delivery apps. The concept allows "restaurateurs to add a new source of revenue without impacting the operation," the MrBeast Burger website says.
Tommy Kim and his wife, Sam, opened Buffalo Bell at 4800 Estes Parkway more than two years ago, selling wings, burgers and seafood.
Tommy Kim said his children, ages 9 and 13, talked him into hosting the MrBeast Burger virtual dining concept.
All the MrBeast Burger products have to be ordered online, but people can order online at the restaurant and then sit there and eat, he said.
Kim said his restaurant makes the MrBeast Burgers according to that company's specifications and continues to serve its own hamburger recipe.
On the Border in Longview also fills MrBeast Burger orders.
Sparklight to Kilgore
Sparklight, which is already building a fiber-optic network to provide high-speed internet service to Longview, has announced plans to build in Kilgore as well.
The company has said the networks will provide speeds up to 1 Gig for residential customers and up to 5 Gigs for business customers. Construction is expected to be complete in spring 2022.
“Fast and reliable internet service is critical to the economic growth and development of Kilgore and is one of the most requested additions to our existing amenities,” Kilgore Mayor Ronnie Spradlin told the Kilgore News-Herald. “We are very pleased to welcome Sparklight to our community and we look forward to the opportunities and advantages that their fiber internet service will bring to the city of Kilgore.”
Kilgore Chick-fil-A
The city of Kilgore welcomed Chick-fil-A to town this month.
Darryl Autry is the independent franchised owner/operator of the restaurant, which employs about 120 full- and part-time employees at 910 N. Kilgore St. The restaurant is open 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
As part of the grand opening, the restaurant surprised "100 local heroes" with free Chick-fil-A for a year. The restaurant also is donating $25,000 to Feeding America, which will be distributed to organizations in the Kilgore area.