Permitting has started for a more than $7 million project to renovate Longview Square Apartments on Pine Tree Road.
The more than 40-year-old complex provides affordable housing for low-income residents. The project to renovate its 120 units is assisted by a federal tax credit program that is funded by the U.S. Treasury Department, overseen by the Internal Revenue Service and, in Texas, administered through the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.
It provides federal tax credits to developers to build or rehabilitate apartment properties in way that allows them to build quality projects but still charge lower rents. Private investors purchase the tax credits, lowering the amount of the project that has to be financed with debt.
A timeline for the project's completion was not immediately available.
Tia Juanita's proceeding
The former Johnny Cace's Seafood and Steakhouse is getting a new sprinkler system and handicapped-accessible bathrooms as part of work to open a new restaurant there, according to building permit information from the city of Longview.
Tia Juanita's Fish Camp is renovating the building at 1501 E. Marshall Ave. The growing chain of "Mexicajun" restaurants has plans to open in Longview next year. It also has locations in Henderson, Beaumont, Lumberton, Port Arthur, Winnie and Orange.
Longview's iconic Johnny Cace's has been closed since 2015, but mother-daughter team Cathy and Chelsea Cace have opened a restaurant in the original Johnny Cace's location in downtown Longview. Cace's Kitchen on North Green Street features many of the original restaurant's favorites.
Dickey's construction
Renovations are underway at a former Greek restaurant in West Longview to make way for a Dickey's Barbecue Pit.
The restaurant will be at 1903 W. Loop 281, in the parking lot of the Park Place shopping center across from Pine Tree Junior High School and the Pine Tree branch of Eastman Credit Union.
The company has not said when it expects the Longview restaurant to open. It will be one of more than 500 locations in 40 states.
New FM station
KFRO is spinning Christmas tunes all month after launching its FM station just before Thanksgiving.
Scott Rice, who relaunched the KFRO AM station earlier this year, said the FM station at 94.1 is transmitting from the VeraBank building in downtown Longview.
“From the top of that building, it reaches all of Longview,” Rice said, adding that VeraBank is just about “dead center” in the city. The antenna is 180 feet high, he said.
KFRO was Longview’s first radio station when it began broadcasting in 1935, with J.R. Curtis as founder. The Curtis family owned it for many years before selling it in 1998.
Rice bought the station and started broadcasting on AM 1370 about a year ago, also broadcasting Christmas music. KFRO’s typical format is oldies.
Rice is broadcasting from the living room of what was at one time J.R. Curtis’s house.
“This will probably be the last FM license to Longview,” Rice said because the frequency band “is jampacked” in Longview.
“Longview’s first AM and last FM station will be together,” Rice said.