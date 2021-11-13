Superior Storage at 3821 McCann Road will more than double in size with a 74,000-square-foot expansion
The construction project is working its way through the city permitting process, with a construction value of $3 million.
Adam Wagner, Chris Chitwood and Mark Miller opened Superior Storage in August 2018.
"We went into the business because there was nothing in our area like this," Wagner said. Superior Storage is a "100% smart facility" that doesn't use traditional storage building locks on its units. Instead, tenants download the business' app, and everything is controlled through that.
"That works really well, and it's really helped us through COVID, because we were doing everything remote anyway," he said, adding that tenants sign rental agreements online and track who accesses a unit and when electronically.
The existing facility is about 50,000 square feet. The new building will be built just north of the original building and will be three stories and almost 73,000 square feet.
Superior Storage is working with Georgia-based Storage Structures, which has patented a framing system that reduces the construction time.
"Our goal is to open by March 1," he said.
Gap facility advances
Permitting activity with the city of Longview indicates construction of the new Gap Inc. e-commerce fulfillment and distribution center is moving to a new phase.
A building permit application to the city of Longview says it’s to "Construct new Gap commercial building," with a total construction value of $91 million. Site and foundation work to prepare for the building's construction had already started at the site in Longview's North Business Park off Judson Road near U.S. 259.
The project to build the 850,00-square-foot facility on 142 acres landed in Longview earlier this year, with the help of a package of incentives provided by the city of Longview, Gregg County and Longview Economic Development Corp. The fulfillment center is expected to bring a $140 million investment to Longview, create 500 full-time jobs by the end of 2023 and more than 1,200 full-time jobs in the next five years. Part-time seasonal employment will total more than 1,000 people by 2026.