Mack & Hansen, the orthodontist couple of Spencer Mack and Andrew Hansen, is expanding into a building of their own.
They hired Longview engineering firm Johnson & Pace, which has submitted a site plan for a 5,250-square-foot building at 1405 Judson Road. The site is just north of Kyle’s Kwik Stop.
Mack & Hansen has operated in a leased 1,900-square-foot building at 801 Medical Circle, Suite E, since September 2017.
Andrew Hansen said the new building, due for completion by the end of the year, will “better serve our patients and be more efficient and productive as well.”
Mack and Hansen met while they were in residency and have been married since March 2017. Mack is the daughter of Longview Mayor Andy Mack, an oral surgeon.
East Texas Fabrication purchased
Stephen McLemore, who spent two decades in manufacturing consulting and led the group of investors that acquired Surface Equipment Co. of Kilgore, has opened East Texas Fabrication at 29 FRJ Drive to serve any industry that uses metal.
The shop has a CNC (computer numerical control) plasma table that can cut and etch metal up to 10 feet wide, 30 feet long and an inch thick. He said East Texas Fabrication also has a 400-ton press brake that can bend metal.
“This is unique to East Texas because we do not have a competitor here” who has a 400-ton press brake, McLemore said.
East Texas Fabrication has six employees.
“We hope to grow,” he said. “We hope to employ more people in East Texas.”
Urology Specialists open practice
Texas Urology Specialists-Longview has opened at 802 Medical Circle, Suite 400, and hired four board-certified urologists who bring a total of 71 years of experience.
Joining the staff are Drs. Gregory Edwards, Landon Erickstad, Mark Erickstad and Brian Williams. They provide pre-screening, testing and ongoing treatment of urological conditions to both men and women.
They also will collaborate with medical and radiation oncologists at Texas Oncology-Longview. Texas Urology Specialists is part of Texas Oncology.
For more information, visit TexasUrologySpecialists.com or call (903) 757-7871
Freight business moves
Seven Day Logistics has moved from 3006 W. Marshall Ave. after a year at that location to 909 Judson Road because “it suits our needs better,” owner Alan Brewer said.
Brewer said the new location is smaller and has less overhead. Seven Day Logistics has a fleet of six trucks.
Information on the company’s website, sdlfreight.com, says it specializes in providing quality logistic services to various sectors, such as shippers, manufacturers and government agencies.
Brewer said his goal is “to grow, like any other business.”
Matsu Steakouse closes
Matsu Steakhouse, a restaurant that has operated at 4620 Texas 31 south of Longview for two decades, said via social media that it closed a week ago.
“We are so thankful for all of you, and apologize for the short notice,” Matsu said in a message to patrons. “Thank you for all the support and love!”
Lisa Collins of Kilgore bought Matsu and reopened it in June 2016 after it had been closed for several months, according to News-Journal archives.
News-Journal job fair
The News-Journal has recruited several employers for its first quarterly job fair and expo of 2020. The event is set for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday in the Longview Exhibit Building at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive.
Gai Bennett, events manager for M. Roberts Media, parent company of the News-Journal, said employers are Longview Cable, Creative Solutions in Healthcare, Patterson Nissan, All Seasons Windows & Doors, FESCO Inc., La-Z-Boy, Kilpatrick Life Insurance, Longview ISD, Express Employment Professionals, Community Healthcore, the city of Longview, General Dynamics Mission Systems, HydroChemPSC and Workforce Solutions East Texas.
Job seekers are advised to dress professionally and bring copies of their resumes.