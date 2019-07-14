Magnolia Behavioral Hospital of East Texas in North Longview has closed temporarily without explanation.
A woman answering the phone at the hospital at 22 Bermuda Lane said the residential facility closed June 28 and is expected to reopen in two to six months. She said the decision was made at the corporate level.
No one at corporate headquarters of parent company Oglethorpe Inc. in Tampa, Florida, would comment.
The closure is the second time the hospital has shut down since it opened originally as Behavioral Hospital of Longview in May 2010 in the former Meadow Pines Hospital.
Oglethorpe closed the 76-bed Behavioral Hospital of Longview three years ago after it lost Medicare reimbursements. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services notified Behavioral Hospital the psychiatric hospital no longer met the requirements for participation in Medicare.
Oglethorpe reopened the hospital under the new name of Magnolia in January 2017 with a new management team.
It regained Medicare certification in April 2018, according to Medicare and Medicaid Services. No officials were available for comment on Magnolia’s latest closure.
Gregg County Judge Billl Stoudt expressed concerns about the latest closure because he said more beds already were needed to treat people with mental health problems.
“I hope, whatever it is, they get back in business,” Stoudt said.
Chase branch closing
The Chase Bank branch at 116 South St. with its nearby drive-through is scheduled to close Sept. 27 because the parent company of JPMorgan Chase & Co. is consolidating bank branches.
JPMorgan Chase notified customers by mail in recent weeks.
“We decided to consolidate branches based on a number of factors including how customers want to bank with us, a move toward digital banking, and proximity to other bank locations,” JPMorgan spokeswoman Elizabeth Seymour said in an email response to questions. “We want to be where our customers live, work and shop, so we make sure our branches are in places where customers are spending most of their time.”
The other Chase branches in Longview are at 2606 Judson Road and 1720 W. Loop 281.
Tele’s Diana moves
The family that owns the Tele’s Mexican Restaurants in Longview, Gladewater and Diana is remodeling a vacant building next to the Diana eatery with plans to move into it.
“The building that we are in right now is kind of old, and we wanted a bigger building,” said Christina Castillo, general manager of Tele’s and daughter of owners Tele and Nora Peralta.
Castillo said the new site — the former digs of East Texas Archery and other businesses — at 2355 U.S. 259 will have double the capacity, with seating for 140 patrons, than the existing restaurant at 2303 U.S. 259. Tele’s has been open in Diana about 14 years.
“It’s going to be bigger,” Castillo said about the new location. “It’s going to have a bar. It’s going to have a patio.”
The family hopes the new restaurant will be open for business by the end of August.
The other Tele’s restaurants are at 1700 Judson Road and 3919 Gilmer Road in Longview and 401 S. Tyler St. in Gladewater.
Antique mall sold
John Stone said he and his wife, Rebecca sold the Methvin St. Antique Mall at 504 E. Methvin St. and liquidated its assets during an auction a week ago.
Stone declined to disclose the name of the new owner, and that information has not been posted yet on the Gregg County Appraisal District‘s website.
The Stones, who opened the mall in the former building of the Ramey-Harrison Appliance Center in October 2016, put the mall up for sale in April because they planned a new direction in their lives.
Stone said he has accepted the position of associate pastor at Lakeview Baptist Church near Lake Cherokee and has moved to the parsonage.
“We had a great run with an antique mall,” Stone said. “We had great customers.”