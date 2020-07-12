Owner LouAnne Rainey has moved Master Travel to 1121 Judson Road, 142, in the Judson Plaza, after being downtown at 106 E. Tyler St. for 19 years.
“We needed a smaller location,” she said. “We did not need all that room. We needed better parking.”
Rainey, who bought the travel agency in October 2001, said being on one level makes it more convenient for her older customers. She said the Tyler Street building had housed a travel agency for at least 20 years before she bought it.
Rainey said she has seen a lot of changes in the travel agency since opening less than a month after 9/11.
“We have had some challenges before, but we always came through,” she said. Over the past several months, her agency has helped clients to rebook travel plans that the COVID-19 pandemic has sidelined, including cruises, and obtain refunds.
Rainey said she books rental cars, cruises, airfare and hotel accommodations.
“We can book everything,” she said. “We can book experiences and tours.”
She said her agency handles a lot of work via email and over the phone while adding, “We have a conference room available if we need to meet with larger numbers of people.”
Office hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays or after hours by appointment. Master Travel has scheduled a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Longview Chamber of Commerce for 11:30 a.m. July 21.
For information, visit Master Travel at www.mastertvl.com or on Facebook.
A-Jack’s Grill & Lounge opening
Jackie “Angel” Anthony said she plans to open A-Jack’s Grill & Lounge at the former People’s Choice Jazz and Blues Club at 1119 W. Cotton St., next to Anita’s Food & Fuel, by Monday.
“My whole family cooks,” Anthony said. She said his sister, Belinda Johnson, owns a food truck and her mother, Brenda Johnson, owns a catering business.
Anthony said she came up with the name for the establishment by combining her nickname and the name of her late father, Jack. She said she will serve chicken wings, hamburgers, pork chops, catfish, shrimp baskets, French fries, potato salad and mozzarella sticks. Patrons may bring their own liquor.
A-Jack’s also has pool tables, a jukebox, arcade games and satellite television, Anthony said. She said she has plans for pool tournaments and trail rides and to rent the lounge for parties.
Restaurant hours will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with the lounge open 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. The grill will be open during lounge hours.
Coffee & T’s opens
Tiphani and Paul Connolly opened Coffee & T’s Monday at 716 Glencrest Lane, Suite D.
Coffee & T’s serves frappes, ice cream floats and other products and carries T-shirts.
The Connollys started Coffee & T’s in September 2018 as a food truck that they took to Downtown Live and other community events in the Longview area.
Hours are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, indoor seating capacity is limited to eight people.
For information, visit Coffee & T’s on Facebook.
Companies moving
East Texas Electric and East Texas Cooling Systems are making plans to move out of rental space at 310 E. H.G. Mosley Parkway and into a building under construction next door at 408 E. H.G. Mosley.
“We’ve just outgrown the existing building,” said Clay Thomas, who owns both companies. He said he will own the new building, which will have about 6,750 square feet.
Thomas hired Cox Builders Inc. of Longview to build the new headquarters. The building has a permit value of $630,000, according to the Longview Development Services Department.
He said he bought East Texas Electric four years ago and started East Texas Cooling Systems two years ago.
The two companies service electrical and cooling systems and handle new construction, Thomas said.