Mike McClain started McClain & Associates in 1980 in his garage. He marked 40 years in business Friday evening with an anniversary party.
Since 1980, the company, later renamed McClain Oil Tools, has branched out to several types of products that work in wireline, coil tubing, snubbing, capillary and pipe guards and that serve the oil and gas industry.
“After 39 years of business relationships with many diverse individuals with large and small companies, we are still committed to the skill and finesse it takes to compete in this global environment,” McClain Oil Tools said in its marketing materials.
McClain has a machine shop and rubber molding facilities, and the business has worked with major companies in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Venezuela.
Mike McClain runs the business with his wife Jan, son Adam and daughter Lauren Owens.
Mike McClain received a surprise 40th anniversary party Friday evening at his office at 709 N. Fredonia St., office manager Erin Wright said. She said the event featured a slide show, with about 100 clients and friends making reservations to attend.
For information, visit McClain Oil Tools at www.mcclainoiltools.com or on Facebook.
Mom renames detail shop
Patti Towles said she has taken over ownership temporarily of her son’s auto detailing shop, Dazzling Detail at 906 Fourth St., and renamed it Jordan River Detail.
Towles said she named the shop for her grandson, Jordan River, while indicating her son, Christon Johnson, will oversee the business.
Towles, co-owner of Eddie Towles Phone Center in Longview, said she learned the business from her son but will not do any of the auto detailing herself. She hired four detailers.
“I am trying to do something on my own,” Towles said.
She said detailing includes waxing, touch-ups, shampooing the insides of vehicles and cleaning the engines, tires and tire rims. Each detailing job takes about an hour and a half.
Towles, a Longview native who is also a hospital chaplain, said she takes pride in seeing a vehicle transformed. She also plans to open another detail shop within three months.
Jordan River Detail is open 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday and Sundays by appointment.
For information, visit Dazzling Detail on Facebook.
Blush Salon opens downtown
Kayla McGaughey on Tuesday opened Blush Salon at 105 E. Tyler St. with herself and five other stylists.
“We’re just excited to be open,” McGaughey said.
Blush Salon is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.
For more information, Blush Salon on Facebook and Instagram.
Barber shop to open
Joey Campbell, a barber for three years, is making plans to open Camo & Co Barber Shop at 434 E. Loop 281, Suite 101-4, within a month.
Campbell said he began cutting his own hair at around age 12, and that sparked his interest in the occupation. He graduated from a barber school in 2017 and has worked for Bernardo’s Barber Shop since then.
He said it was time to strike out on his own.
“Everything fell into place at the right time,” Campbell said.
He said his will mainly do haircuts and beard trims.
“At first it will be just me, but I will have room for two more (barbers),” Campbell said.
He said he also will find a product, such as beard oils, “that fits my style.”
Report: Longview rents rise 0.5%
Rents in Longview have held steady, rising 0.5% since the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, Apartment List reported.
The median rent in Longview is $775 for a one-bedroom unit and $942 for a two-bedroom apartment.
The San Francisco-based rent tracking firm said this is normally the peak season for rental activity, and from 2014 to 2019, rent grown in Longview from March to June averaged 0.9%.
However, rent over the past year in Longview fell by 0.4%, the lowest rate in June of any year since 2017.