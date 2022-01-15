Longview lawyer Doug Monsour won a $22.5 million federal court verdict in December for a former U.S. Army infantryman who suffered hearing loss as a result of a defective hearing protector made by 3M.
It's the largest verdict so far in the 3M earplug litigation. The case involved the Combat Arms version 2 earplugs, which were sold to the U.S. military between 2000 and 2015. 3M stopped sales when testing the company conducted in a separate patent lawsuit showed the earplugs didn't perform as the company said, Monsour reported. Chief Judge Mark Walker of the Northern District of Florida presided over the case.
"The jury awarded former U.S. Army Specialist Theodore Elwood Finley $7.5 million in compensatory damages and $15 million in punitive damages against 3M," said information from Monsour. "It also found beyond a reasonable doubt that 3M procured its contract with the U.S. military by deception. This finding effectively negates any punitive damages caps which would have limited the recovery."
U.S. District Judge Margaret Catharine Rodgers appointed Monsour as a member of the executive committee of the 3M litigation and as chair of the science and expert committee.
Cace work proceeding
The Cace Kitchen doesn't have a specific timeline for when it's moving back to the family restaurant's origins, but work is proceeding to prepare the building.
Cathy and Chelsea Cace opened The Cace Kitchen in late 2016 at 415 N. High St., selling take-out and take-and-bake orders of some of the popular fare served at their family’s restaurant, Johnny Cace’s Seafood & Steak House. The sit-down restaurant closed in 2015.
Now, Cathy and Chelsea plan to move their take-out restaurant back to Johnny Cace's original location at the southeast corner of Green and Tyler streets. They don't own the building, and the owners are working on renovating the property for the Caces.
Chelsea Cace said work has been slow because of COVID-19 related delays in getting the needed building materials and equipment for the restaurant. Move-in is getting close, Cace said, but they don't have a specific timeline yet.
Elite Repeats expands
Juneau Embry has opened a second location of her longtime Gilmer Road consignment store.
Elite Repeats Clearance is now open at 2167 Gilmer Road. The original Elite Repeats & Boutique remains open at 3000 Gilmer Road. Embry said the original store is where the most recent consignments are sold. She said the new store takes the place of sidewalk sales she previously held with clearance items at Elite Repeats.
Elite Repeats features women’s and men’s clothing, jewelry, shoes, boots, hats and handbags, many which are new with tags.
The new store will hold a grand opening in February. Elite Repeat Clearance is open 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Dance classes expand to Longview
DivaDance ETX is now offering a variety of adult dance classes in Longview.
Classes are held at Axis Fit and Nutrition at 3862 FM 2879. Based in Austin, DivaDance also offers classes in Tyler, and has franchise locations in Dallas, San Antonio and Houston as well as other states.
"DivaDance is revolutionizing the adult dance experience," information from the company said. "The ETX continues to host regular classes, multiple days a week, where clients will learn routines to today’s most popular pop and hip-hop songs .... Many DivaDance clients have never taken a dance class in their life. The classes cater to all dance levels, and all fitness levels.DivaDance ETX will also offer private parties, which are great for birthdays, bachelorette parties, or team-building events.
For information, visit http://divadanceETX.pike13.com.