The Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip in the Longview Mall has reopened under new ownership.
Thelma Edgell of Shreveport said she and her husband, Kristopher, chose to reopen the franchise because Nestle offers “quality products” and is a “well-known brand” that brings smiles to people’s faces. Nestle, which opened in December 2017, has been closed for awhile because the previous franchisee did not renew its lease, according to mall spokeswoman Monica Hale.
Edgell said the cafe will serve cookies, ice cream, coffees, brownies and other baked goods.
She brings 22 years of experience in the hospitality field and property management, she said, including 12 years managing a large destination resort, to franchise ownership. She said her husband has worked in medical software and marketing.
They plan to open other Nestle Toll House cafes in Louisiana — Bossier City, Shreveport and Baton Rouge — by the end of this year and have sights on more in East Texas as well.
“We are looking for the first opportunities (in East Texas),” Edgell said. “We have not identified the locations yet.”
She continued, “We are just excited to be here in Longview and meeting everyone.”
Nestle Toll House Cafe is open during mall hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Chayo’s opening in Longview
Chayo’s Mexican Restaurant at 417 U.S. 271 N. in Gilmer is expanding into Longview with plans to open at the former Tele’s at 3919 Gilmer Road, Chayo’s posted on Facebook.
“We are so excited and beyond blessed for this opportunity,” Chayo’s said on Facebook. “Thank you to all our customers that travel from around all of East Texas to support our small, family-owned business.”
Chayo’s was unable for comment for additional information.
The restaurant applied Tuesday to the city of Longview for a certificate of occupancy to be able to open for business, according to Leisha Kidd-Brooks, the city’s environmental health manager.
Chayo’s chose a location that the family that owns Tele’s closed after Gov. Greg Abbott issued a stay-at-home order that went into effect in March to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Shaved ice mobile unit
Business partners Curt Johnson and Marcus Jeansonne have launched Southern Sugar Shaved Ice and Treats, taking a trailer to birthday parties, weddings and other activities.
Johnson said he came up with the idea after seeing people waiting for snow cones at several locations.
“We are going to take it everywhere,” Johnson said.
The unit will serve about 30 flavors of shaved ice, including sour apple, birthday cake and mangonada, which is a type of shaved ice.
Johnson said he has worked in the energy industry for 20 years and is “trying new adventures.” Jeansonne is the manager of FirstLite Nutrition at 212 N. Fredonia St. and is a former sheriff’s deputy in Caddo Parish, Louisiana, and an ex-Marine.
Johnson said potential customers may book appointments. For more information, visit Southern Sugar Shaved Ice on Facebook.
Hairstylists share suite
Six hairstylists recently set up mini salons at 434 E. Loop 281, Suite 200.
“We love the location,” Bridget Jordan said. The other stylists are Melissa Walker Vinyard, Hillory Boyd, Terri Hancock, Kristi Ross and Dawn Mayfield.
Jordan said some of the stylists knew each other before moving into the building.
“I have been in the industry for 20 years, and I think the other girls have been in that long,” she said.
Jordan said business hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and Saturdays by appointment.
Apartment complex pre-leasing
The Parkside Apartment complex under construction at the former home of Kmart at 1100 McCann Road is pre-leasing one- and two-bedroom units that will be available for rent in August, said Rohn Boone, president of Boone & Boone Construction of Tyler.
“It will probably be October before the final building is complete,” Boone said.
Parkside will have 180 units when completed.