The drive-thru only coffee shop 7 Brew will open its doors Sunday in Longview.
Located at 407 W. Loop 281, Longview's newest coffee shop was built on the site of a former Regions bank building that was torn down. The store, which features a drive-thru with two lanes, is located in front of Albertson's and located across the shopping center's parking lot from a Starbucks.
Franchise owners for 7 Brew in Longview are Jamie Coulter and Zack Paterson, who were reported to have "over a decade of experience in the coffee industry and are bringing their expertise to 7 Brew in Longview, providing the community with a unique drive-thru experience, friendly and energetic staff, and quality beverages." Coulter is part of a company that in 2021 became majority investor in the Fayetteville, Ark.-based 7 Brew.
Hours are 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The coffee shop will host a "swag day event" on Feb. 26 . Customers at the Longview location will receive "free 7 Brew swag" when they purchase any large beverage, while supplies last.
Mall welcomes HomeGoods
HomeGoods opened Thursday in Longview Mall, at 3500 McCann Road.
The 25,075-square-foot store is located in the space previously occupied by Sears, following renovations that included enlarging the space.
HomeGoods, which describes itself as an "off-price home décor store," sells furniture, rugs, lighting, decorative accessories, kitchen and dining items, bedding, bath, kids’ décor and toys, pet accessories and more.
Store hours are 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, with Senior Shopping Hours from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Store hours might shift. Visit HomeGoods.com/locator for information.
In celebration of the new location, HomeGoods said it is contributing $10,000 to Family Promise of Longview, a nonprofit organization that provides shelter, meals, training and other services to help struggling families find employment, permanent housing and financial independence.
Longview location for D-Bat
The indoor baseball and softball academy D-Bat Sports plans to locate inside Longview Mall. The franchise business has locations around the country, China and elsewhere.
A building permit application to the city of Longview indicates $200,000 worth of work is about to begin inside a portion of what was the former Stage location in the mall. That space is being divided into several smaller spaces, and the dress shop L'Patricia is relocating there as well. The contractor is listed as Look Development and Construction in Longview.
Starbucks renovation
Starbucks at 3073 N. Eastman Road in Longview, at Hawkins Parkway, is about to get an approximately $200,000 facelift.
A building permit issued by the city of Longview says the project includes a "new ceiling and wall finishes," artwork, lighting and other work, with a construction value of $200,000.
Work is expected to start at the end of the month, with the restaurant closing for several weeks while it is completed. The contractor is GC Legacy Construction, which is based in the Dallas area.