Business partners have opened Kiddie Oasis day care facility at 215 N. Page Road in Longview.
Trace Holder said he has been in the car business for 25 years and previously owned a car lot. He said he picked Yvette Holt, who has worked in child care for 23 years, because he is pleased with how she has taken care of his son, Bentley, 5, since he was an infant.
Holder said Kiddie Oasis may take in as many as 153 children because it occupies an 8,000-square-foot building that formerly housed another day care center. It also has a playground with artificial turf.
Kiddie Oasis is available to children from infants through age 12.
Kiddie Oasis provides three meals a day and a snack and offers scholastic programs for children age 3 and older, Holder said.
“We want to be the best in East Texas,” he said.
Kiddie Oasis is open 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, he said. For information, visit Kiddie Oasis on Facebook.
Kilgore promo shop to open
Mindy and Josh Lobecker have moved from Ocean City, Maryland, to Mindy’s hometown of Kilgore and are setting up Cottonwood Market & Co. at 822 S. Commerce St. They plan to open by early August.
“We do commercial, printable items, like banners, birthday cards,” Mindy Lobecker said. “We print directly on multiple surfaces, including metal and wood, glass, acrylic.”
Lobecker said she and her husband ran the business while living in Ocean City, selling products online. They opened the business after she was discharged from the U.S. Marine Corps in 2017.
“We decided to build a business,” Lobecker said. “That is what we wanted to do. We made a plan and we did it.”
For information, visit the business on Facebook or cottonwoodmarketco.com .
Tuscan Pig goes to curbside
The Tuscan Pig restaurant at 401 S. High St. in Longview has closed its dining room amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and is switching to curbside and delivery services, said Rudy Kiapeta, co-owner with wife Miriam.
Kiapeta, who opened the restaurant in 2016, said shutting his dining room is part of a five-month plan that will be revisited Jan. 5.
“We want to wait until consumer confidence comes back with a vaccine,” Kiapeta said.
He said he has cut employee hours from 35 to 15 and praised the five employees who have stayed on for their loyalty. He said the dining room had a capacity before the pandemic of 100 people.
The party room will remain available and can accommodate as many as 35 people, Kiapeta said. He said Tuscan Pig will continue to provide catering.
The curbside and delivery service through in-house drivers and outside delivery businesses such as Waitr will be available 5 to 9 pm. Thursday through Saturday.
For information, visit Tuscan Pig at www.tuscanpig.com or on Facebook.
Reopened foundry in the works
Jesus Miramontes, a former employee at the shuttered Harris Industries at 5500 Bill Harris Road in Longview, is making plans to open Montesview Foundry LLC at the same location.
Miramontes said he had worked for Harris Industries for 40 years before it closed in September and decided to open the foundry at the same site. He said the name Montesview is a play on words of his name, which is Spanish for mountain view.
The foundry will make anything that can be made from cast iron, including auto parts, Miramontes said. He said customers will include pipe companies, machine shops and power plants.
Miramontes said he plans to start with 15 employees and maintain business hours of 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekdays.
“We want to grow, for sure,” he said.