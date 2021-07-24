Dollar General is planning to build a new store at 2800 E. Marshall Ave., at Industrial Drive on the edge of the East Industrial Park in Longview.
The company has started the building permit process with the city of Longview, with construction value reported at $800,000.
Dollar General's map of store locations indicates this would be its 10th store in Longview and 21st store in the area that includes Kilgore, Diana, White Oak, Hallsville and Gladewater.
Company spokeswoman Angela Petkovic said the store would be about 7,300 square feet with six to 10 employees.
"We are currently finalizing our due diligence phase for a new location off Industrial Drive in Longview," she said. "Based on our current timeline, we anticipate to break ground in the coming weeks. A store opening would be slated for late fall. Our customers are at the center of all that we do, and meeting customers’ needs is Dollar General’s top priority when choosing store locations. In selecting store sites, we take a number of factors into consideration, carefully evaluating each potential new store location to ensure we can continue to meet our customers’ price, value and selection needs. We further strive to provide convenience for customers who may not have affordable nearby retail options."
New ownership, expansion at Joe Boy's
The new owners of what was formerly Joe Boy's U-Pull-It have expanded the business' inventory and renovated the facility.
In December, Texarkana-based Tri-State Iron and Metal purchased the business at 5910 W. Marshall Ave. in Longview and changed the name to Pickers Self-Service Auto Parts. The company operates three other self-service auto parts businesses as well in Texarkana, Arkansas; Paris and Shreveport.
Marketing coordinator Brandon Barron said the Longview facility has been renovated and expanded, inside and out. A soft opening took place in May.
"We started out just five days a week. Now we're open seven days a week," Barron said, with hours of 9 a.m.-5 p.m. every day.
"We have a yard of up to 1,000 cars," he continued, adding that the facility previously kept an inventory of 500 cars from which to pull parts. Pickers doesn't charge admission, but customers who want to pull parts must be at least 18.
Pickers buys vehicles that are running or not, but sellers must have the vehicle's title. Free towing also is available for people selling their vehicles to Pickers. Used batteries also are for sale.
"We like a clean yard, but also a clean inside as well," Barron said. With that in mind, people who pull parts don't walk back inside the business with "dirty parts." Pickers installed a window to the yard area to help customers. Bottles of water and a misting area for cooling also are available. The buildings exterior also was beautified with new landscaping.
"It just looks really nice when you drive by there," Barron said.
The business continues to operate Joe Boy's Towing.
Five Below proceeding
A building permit application to the city of Longview shows work to prepare a spot for Five Below in Longview Towne Crossing is valued at $175,000.
Five Below is locating in Suite 104 at 3096 N. Eastman Road in the same shopping center as Kohl's.
Five Below describes itself as a “high-growth value retailer for tweens, teens and beyond offering trend-right, high-quality products, with extreme $1-$5 value, plus some incredible finds that go beyond $5.”