A new Cajun seafood restaurant could open in October in Longview.
Andy Lou, of New York, said he is opening a franchise location of Hook & Reel Cajun Seafood and Bar at 3084 N. Eastman Road, in a vacant building that previously housed Cajun Steamer and Fish City Grill.
He said renovations are underway at the building, with a projected opening date in October.
The restaurant chain has about 100 locations around the country. Hook & Reel’s menu includes oysters, seafood boils and lobster, shrimp, fish and chicken baskets, po’ boys and sliders and seafood pasta. The restaurant also offers a children’s menu.
Hook & Reel will be open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
New downtown sushi bar
Firehouse Sushi Bar plans to open in the long vacant Gerald’s Martini Bar on Tyler Street in downtown Longview.
No opening date has been determined, but a social media post indicated the restaurant’s owners, who declined to be interviewed, are shooting for October.
“We are renovating the iconic ‘Gerald’s Martini Bar.’ We are restoring the brick inside that has been covered with decades of paint and plaster,” the post said. “We will be keeping the original Gerald’s Granite Bar the same. We know many of you have memories of this place and we wanted to keep a part of the nostalgic relationships here for you. We hope you will enjoy seeing bits and pieces of what was once this favorite happening spot.”
The restaurant will include a full bar and serve a variety of sushi and sashimi rolls.
The popular martini bar and the adjacent Tyler Street Bistro closed in 2017 with the death of longtime local restaurateur and owner Gerald Rodriguez.
Wagyu beef, gifts at Shadow Ranch
The Market at Shadow Ranch offers specialty meats, cheeses, gifts and other items at its home between Longview and Gilmer on Texas 300 at FM 726.
Brent and Leah Fyffe opened the store about seven weeks ago as part of a larger business that includes a high-fence ranch where they raise deer and exotic animals and a ranch house that’s for rent. They’re also working to open an event venue, The Barn at Shadow Ranch, in the next four to six weeks.
Wagyu beef — American, Australian and Japanese A5 — are the store’s biggest draw, Brent Fyffe said.
“It’s kind of the top tier of the beef world.... We tried to cover the spectrum of the Wagyu beef world,” he said. “You can’t really get it around here.”
The store also features summer sausage and a variety of cheeses, hot sauce, preserves and other gifts — “just a little bit of everything.”
“We’re kind of expanding depending on what we’re selling and the seasons,” including fall and Christmas decor and gifts, Fyffe said.
CEFCO expands in Longview
Temple-based CEFCO Convenience Stores expects to open two new gas stations in Longview by the first quarter of next year, bringing the total number of stores here to 11.
Site work has begun at the two locations, at the southeast corner of H.G. Mosley and Bill Owens parkways and at the northeast corner of Eastman Road and Cotton Street.
“We are excited to continue our growth in the Longview area so that we can continue to serve the local community and surrounding areas,” said Reagan Francis, brand manager for CEFCO Convenience stores, in an email. “These stores will include our new CEFCO Kitchens which serve a wide variety of food made fresh on-site, including our signature hand-breaded chicken tenders, as well as made-to-order burritos, bowls and tacos. Additionally, these CEFCO Kitchen stores will be supported by our feature-rich mobile app and other innovative digital solutions designed to further enhance the customer experience.”
Information filed with the city of Longview also shows that the store at Eastman and Cotton, which is being built on 4.29 acres, also will have “side diesel fueling.”