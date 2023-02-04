Healthcare Express is planning a location in the new commercial development The Crossing at Main and Main, which is northeast of the Eastman Road and Loop 281 intersection.
A building permit application to the city of Longview says the urgent care clinic would be at 3111 Nealy Way. The construction value is listed at $1.2 million.
Healthcare Express already has a location in Longview at 1509 W. Loop 281.
Representatives of the clinic did not immediately respond to a request for information about the new location.
Food bank renovates building
The East Texas Food Bank is adding a walk-in cooler, offices and a conference room to a building at 2900 Signal Hill Drive. The building also will get new LED lighting and other updates.
The food bank is based in Tyler but distributes food here also in mobile distributions and in cooperation with other local organizations.
In 2022, the East Texas Food Bank announced it would open a Longview Resource Center in the former Wesley-McCabe United Methodist Church on Mobberly Avenue. However, the food bank later abandoned those plans when it discovered the building had "structural deficiencies" that made it financially infeasible to move forward with building upgrades.
The organization said it would open in a different Longview location.
The construction value of the building renovations is $250,000.
Shopping center facelift
Permitting activity with the city of Longview indicates brothers Vivek and Nishil Patel are moving forward with renovations of a shopping center they purchased in 2022.
They bought all but one building in what was Chaparral Plaza, at Judson Road and Johnston Street, and renamed the shopping center The Shops at Guthrie.
A building permit application to the city of Longview says a project of about $200,000 will "remodel entire front facade of shopping center; update soffit, lighting and clean site."
Yoga studio relocating
Courtney Baker is moving her yoga studio from White Oak to Longview later this month.
The Space Yoga Studio has been open in White Oak for more than two years. She originally started her business in the garage at her home about 3 1/2 years ago
"We have a tagline — there's a space for you," Baker said, because the studio is for everyone.
Baker said she's outgrown her White Oak studio, and the move to the Royal Forest North sopping center, at Evergreen Street and Gilmer Road, allows her to expand.
Her studio offers a couple of different kinds of classes, starting with power vinyasa yoga.
"It's really like a workout with a good stretch at the same time," Baker said. "It's a little more faster pace than restorative yoga. Another class offers yoga set to rap music.
"(Rap yoga) draws in a lot of people that maybe wouldn't try yoga, but they come in for that because it's different and it's fun, and we giggle a lot," Baker said.
Her studio also offers sound baths with crystal singing bowls, with participants relaxing for an hour while they listen to the sounds the bowls make.
The White Oak studio will host its last class on Feb. 14. Classes will start at the new location, at 1119 Evergreen St., on Feb. 20, with an open house from 3-5 p.m. Feb. 19.
For more information, visit www.thespacetx.com