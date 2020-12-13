Aviano’s Italian Cuisine plans to open this week in the former home of Corner Bakery, in the Longview Towne Crossing shopping center.
Aviano’s plans to serve “authentic Italian cuisine” in three dining areas tailored to a patrons’ preferences. The restaurant plans to have a formal dining room, a social gathering area with a more “casual atmosphere” and an outdoor patio, according to Aviano’s website.
The Longview City Council voted Thursday to rezone the property at 3090 N. Eastman Road, Suite 102, to allow for a restaurant with a private club, meaning that Aviano’s will be able to serve mixed beverages. Owner and Hallsville resident Robert Kling said he plans to open this week as soon he receives all the approvals from the city.
Kling said he once owned a pizza franchise in the San Antonio area in the early 2000s, and he lived in Italy in the 1990s and owned restaurants there and around the world. Aviano is actually one of the cities he worked in in Italy, he said. Award-winning Italian chef Fabrizio Moroldo is executive chef of the new restaurant.
The restaurant initially will be open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, but those hours could be adjusted in the future based on customer input. For more information, visit avianoslongview.com.
Bargain Box enters final days
The Junior League of Longview’s Bargain Box will close for good Saturday, with final business hours set for 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
The store has been in operation in various forms and locations for 60 years, helping the Junior League raise money to support a variety of projects. It’s been at 1109 Fourth St. since 1983, following the purchase of what is today the Bargain Box and League Center.
The Bargain Box became a shopping destination after store manager and longtime League member Jeanie Folzenlogen created a partnership in 1996 to stock the store with merchandise from the local Neiman Marcus Distribution Center. The Bargain Box has been advertising prices that are 75% off leading up to the store’s closure.
Home sales continue growth
The Longview Area Association of Realtors continues to report good news when it comes to home sales for this area.
Home sales are up for the 10-county region covered by the Longview Area Association of Realtors, which includes Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Cass, Panola and Rusk counties, with the association’s report showing 3,128 homes sold January to November 2019, compared with 3,349 homes sold between January and November of this year. That includes a total volume of 285 homes and a sales volume of almost $68.6 million in November of this year, compared with 248 homes and a volume of $46.1 million a year ago.
The report shows that in Longview alone, there were 82 sales in November, up from 75 the previous year.
New spa open
Tamika Franklin recently celebrated the Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting for her Ms Tee’s Wellness and Spa, at 319 W. Marshall Ave. in Longview.
She said she opened the business Oct. 31 in response to COVID-19, after she said friends who were wearing masks and social distancing still caught the virus. She said she started researching and found promise in methods she said address what she said can make it easier to get sick — if a person’s body has high aklalinity and toxins. Her spa offers services she says combat that, including ionic foot detoxification on a cellular level, sauna detox and other methods. Ear candling, a massage therapist, facials and beauty services such as an microblading, lash extensions and manicures and pedicures also are available.
Appointments are requested, with operational hours of 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
“We try to make this as intimate as possible, and with the COVID, we want to make sure we have time to clean behind everyone,” Franklin said. For information, visit Ms Tee’s Wellness and Spa on Facebook or call (903) 738-8291.
Franklin said response has “been amazing,” with people wanting to learn more about holistic health.