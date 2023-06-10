Zaxby's, a restaurant chain known for its chicken fingers, has started permitting with the city of Longview to renovate a building at 3405 N. Fourth St. in Longview.
The building is the former location of Five Guys Burgers and Fries. Zaxby's is based in Athens, Georgia.
"Founded in 1990, Zaxby's is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads in a fun, offbeat atmosphere where customers are considered friends," says information on the company's website. "Zaxby’s iconic Signature Sandwich won Thrillist’s 2021 Fasties Award for Best Fried Chicken Sandwich. Zaxby’s has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states...."
A timeline on the restaurant's opening was not available.
Closest cleanout option
Kaylee Oliver's new Locals Modern Market is offering a different kind of consignment store for people looking to shed items they no longer want.
"It's the ultimate closet cleanout," she said, referencing the strategy people often use on social media — posting individual pictures of clothing or home decor with prices. That's followed by people claiming the items. Then arrangements have to be made to exchange money and the item that person bought, a process that sometimes involves meeting a buyer in a parking lot somewhere.
"With Locals Modern Market, you will just clean out your house and rent a booth from us," Oliver said. Then, consignors style their booths, set prices and their own discounts.
Booth rentals are for one week, Saturday-Friday. Oliver's store has 51 booths that are 7-by-3-by 2-feet. They come equipped with clothing rods that will hold 50 items and three shelves for home decor. The market provides tagging kits and bins for jewelry as well.
"We just want to make the process easy and give the seller all the control, but let us do the hard part of selling it," Oliver said. The store is at 105 E. Loop 281, in the Towne North Square shopping Center next to McAlister's and Chili's.
People may shop in the store, but Locals Modern Market also handles posting items on social media, with pick-up in the store.
The store's grand opening is June 10. Store hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-7p.m. Saturday. Saturday also is the day when consignors set up their booths.
The store also features a play area for children and an area with new items from small Texas businesses.
Local good-byes
Beloved local restaurant Dudley's Cajun Cafe opened for the last time from 4-8 p.m. June 10 at 1601 E. Marshall Ave. The restaurant has been in business in Longview for about 30 years, with owners Dudley and Sheryl Lang announcing this past week that Dudley has Parkinson's disease and has experienced other health issues.
Nan and Chris Tomboni will serve their last meal June 24 at Tomboni's Bistro on Judson Road. However, they're not done feeding Longview. The couple will take a short break and then start serving the fresh, made-from-scratch meals they're known for out of their food trailer, The Bone. More details will be available later.
And The Regal Theater on U.S. 259 has closed its doors. Regal's British parent company Cineworld has filed for bankruptcy in the United State and has closed some Regal theaters.
Food bank growth
The East Texas Food Bank is offering a new farmers market-style mobile pantry on the first Wednesday of every month in Daingerfield.
The mobile food pantry is provided in a climate-controlled bus and will feature fresh produce from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Church on the Rock at 909 Linda Drive.
The food bank also is working with Special Health Resources of Texas to offer free health checkups to people who participate. Participants are not required to provide IDs, and they should bring wagons, carts or bags to help get their items to their cars.
New Chick-fil-A
A new Chick-fil-A opened this month in Mount Pleasant, with Chuck Howard as owner-operator.
Located at 105 E 16th St., Chick-fil-A Mount Pleasant offers dine-in and carry-out from 6:30 a.m.-9 p.m., with drive-through service from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.