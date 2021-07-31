A car wash at 3325 Gilmer Road in Longview is preparing to expand.
The business consists of six self-wash bays, according to information presented to the city's Planning and Zoning commission as part of the permitting process with the city of Longview. Sparkletts Car Wash, as it would be called, would grow to 10 wash bays by relocating eight vacuum bays to the rear of the property. An office also would be built.
The City Council must consider approval of the zoning change the project needs to move forward. A building permit application to the city lists the project's construction value at $500,000. Dr. Christopher E. Ihionkhan purchased the car wash in 2020 under the business name Teebo Properties.
Schlotzsky's reopens
Schlotzsky's is baking its signature bread in Longview again, reopening this past week after completing repairs from a December fire.
"We did a silent opening (Thursday), and it went very well," said Tom Moore, whose family owns the Longview and Tyler Schlotzsky's restaurants. The restaurant, at 1429 W. Loop 281, invited some contractors to come in first, and other diners stopped in as well when they saw the restaurant was open.
"I think the community's glad we're back open again," Moore said.
The reopening was helped by the fact that about 10 former employees returned, including a Schlotzsky's key — the bakers.
The building started off as a Whataburger decades ago.
Moore said the business took the opportunity during reconstruction to reconfigure the restaurant's kitchen to make it larger so it can accommodate a faster drive-thru.
The restaurant's dining room is open 10 a.m.-9 p.m. seven days a week, and the drive-thru is open until 10 p.m.
Rico's plans mall location
Rico's Kitchen and Cantina, which opened in June on McCann Road in Longview, will adapt its menu for a new location in the Longview Mall food court in the next several weeks.
Owned by friends Rich Seymour, Johnny Rodriguez and chef Rene Ramirez, the restaurant features a mix of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex food and signature items. The food court location will be next to Chick-fil-A, where Seymour previously operated his Fit House Cafe. He has closed that healthy food restaurant concept, but he also operates Grind and Shine Espresso and Coffee Bar in front of Dillard's in the mall.
Seymour said the mall location will feature a shorter menu, so food can be served quickly to accommodate mall customers who will want something "quick and go."
Whataburger renovations ongoing
Whataburger of East Texas is making upgrades to each of its five Longview stores in the coming months.
Work started this past week at the Marshall Avenue and Spur 63 restaurant, with the restaurant temporarily closing while improvements were made to the drive-thru. Each restaurant will close for about a week for construction.
Work will begin Aug. 15 at the Whataburger at 3123 S. Eastman Road, with building permit information from the city of Longview showing work will include replacing ceiling tiles, air conditioner work and renovations to the bathrooms.
The remaining work schedules and closure dates are: Fourth Street, Sept. 13-27; Harrison Road/Loop 281, Sept 20-27; and Gilmer Road, Oct. 4-14.