Lauve’s Pediatric Extended Care Center set up shop recently in Longview and plans a grand opening featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tours from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 5.
The center is at 403 Enterprise St., near the Pine Tree High School stadium.
Lauve’s provides day care for patients from infants to age 20 who have special needs, said Cindy Rogers, administrator and director of nursing. It will feature activities such as arts and crafts and services provided by speech, respiratory and occupational therapists.
“It is an alternative to private-duty nursing,” she said.
Rogers said Lauve’s is licensed to serve a maximum of 39 patients, and is hiring certified nursing assistants.
Bossier City, Louisiana-based Lauve’s hired RLM Enterprises Inc. of Longview to build the 4,000-square-foot center. It had a construction value of $525,000, according to city data.
Lauve’s is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays.
Chrome Reflections
Terry McKenzie of Lake Cherokee is turning his hobby of restoring old cars into Chrome Reflections Motorcars, opening Nov. 8 at 3698 E. Marshall Ave., next to Southern Auto Parts.
McKenzie said he plans to buy, sell and consign classic, exotic and luxury vehicles and motorcycles. He will work with Southern Longview Automotive, which has restored a number of his classic Cadillacs, to restore vehicles after he buys them.
McKenzie said he has been a car hobbyist since he began doing environmental permitting for the oil and gas industry in 2002. He said his customer base will consist of people who are nostalgic about older cars.
“They are a lot of fun, a great inspiration piece,” said McKenzie, who displayed a 1956 Cadillac Stretch Fleetwood outside a chamber mixer Tuesday evening at Jim Bartlett Fine Jewelry.
McKenzie said he plans a grand opening with a Longview Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting beginning at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 8.
“We just want to grow the business and just give real good customer service to people wanting to sell cars or purchase them,” McKenzie said.
Alibi expansion complete
The siblings who own Alibi Eatery & Craft Bar at 115 E. Tyler St. downtown have completed the three-month remodeling of space next door and renamed the combined business Alibi Eatery & Barcadia.
Sean Swanson, whose sister Kasee Pringle-Kannard owns the establishment, said the combined business brings the total space to 5,700 square feet. The restaurant and Barcadia will operate under two separate alcohol licenses.
He said Barcadia has six pool tables, a pinball machine, air hockey table, darts and a few video games from the 1990s, and will feature live music on weekends.
Barcadia is open from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily while Alibi is maintaining its hours of 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and closes at midnight on weekends.
ActionCOACH
Robert and Kelly Belt of Longview are starting an ActionCOACH franchise at 4001 Technology Center Drive, Suite 303.
ActionCOACH will provide one-on-one and group counseling sessions on how to start up a business and to pass on an existing business to the next generation, Robert Belt said.
Robert’s bio says he brings a background that focused on the manufacturing sector and with startup companies. Kelly Belt’s bio said she began a career in lending in 2008, followed by accounting in 2010.
ActionCOACH was founded by Brad Sugars in 1993, is based in Las Vegas, Nevada, and operates in 75 countries, Robert Belt said.
The Belts plan a grand opening featuring a free lunch and workshop by Kevin Alft, CEO of ActionCOACH of Texas, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Summit Club, 3700 Judson Road.
To register, visit ActionCoach Longview on Facebook, or LinkedIn.com or email Robert Belt at robertbelt@actioncoach.com .