Longview is expected to be home to the first Texas location of Smalls Sliders, a restaurant concept that started in 2019 in Louisiana.
The location in Longview has yet to be announced, but information from the company said it is expected to open in 2024. The franchise group Cajun Burgers LLC also is planning to open locations in Tyler, Marshall, Lufkin and Nacogdoches.
Cajun Burgers was founded by Hank Hopkins, Ryan Heck and Steven Cheatham. Hopkins has experience in multi-unit franchise development with brands including Take 5 Oil Change and American Family Care. Hopkins was previously a director at Spirit Realty Capital where he was responsible for deploying real estate capital to franchisees and middle market companies across multiple industries. Heck and Cheatham co-founded Cajun Ready Mix in 2014 and grew the business to the largest ready-mix business in Louisiana before its sale in 2022.
Smalls Sliders, which features cheeseburger sliders, appealed to Cajun Burgers because of its simple menu and "craveable sliders," Hopkins said in a statement.
“After meeting with management, it quickly became very clear that Smalls Sliders is building a first-class team in Atlanta to support the growth of their franchise partners," Hopkins said. "We believe that their industry expertise and passion for the brand will help deliver excellent results and we are excited to bring the concept to Texas.”
Information from Smalls Sliders said the quick service restaurant offers "drive-thru and popular walk-up experiences, serviced from a unique modular construction design, allowing real estate flexibility and rapid construction of new restaurants."
The franchise agreement with Cajun Burgers is a "pivotal step" as Smalls Sliders implements a national expansion plan, said Maria Rivera, CEO of Smalls Sliders.
“We are thrilled to be working with Hank, Ryan and Steven and look forward to supporting their team as they expand our brand into the East Texas region. Backed by a wealth of knowledge, I am confident in their ability to make Smalls Sliders a highly sought after dining destination in a market with stellar growth potential.”
For more information, visit www.smallssliders.com.
Fun Noodle Bar
Work is ongoing to get Fun Noodle Bar ready to open in West Longview.
The Asian food restaurant will be in Suite 130 of the Pinetree Centre at Loop 281 and Gilmer Road. A company representative said the opening date has not yet been set.
The restaurant's fare will include Japanese-style Ramen noodles as well as dumplings, egg rolls and broccoli beef, among other menu items.
Tuxedo business closes
Dapper & Dashing, parent company to Al's Formal Wear and other brands, abruptly closed its stores this week, including its Longview location.
Former Manager Kelly Jenkins' main concern on Friday was making sure that all the people who had made rental reservations were aware the store wasn't going to be able to fill those orders. Jenkins received an email at 2 a.m. Monday informing her the store was closing and that she had been laid off. She said there had been no warning.
She was upset about how the closure would affect the brides and grooms she had been working with, noting they had spent a lot of money. She contacted other local businesses and tried to help customers find other places that had something similar to what they had made reservations for from Al's. She said the company did not provide customers' refunds.
"It's insane," she said. "It should not have happened."