Good atmosphere, good Mexican food and good people. Three longtime friends say those ingredients will be the key to the success of s new restaurant they’re planning to open in a couple of months in the former McCann Street Grill at 1217 McCann Road in Longview.
Rich Seymour, Johnny Rodriguez and Rene Ramirez plan to open Rico’s Kitchen & Cantina there in about two months. The building most recently was home to Booshay’s Bayou Cafe, which relocated to Gladewater, but it has been vacant a couple of years. Seymour and Rodriguez together and separately own several area businesses. Ramirez, who has about 20 years of experience in the kitchen at El Sombrero, will oversee the restaurant’s food.
Seymour said the partners are starting on some cosmetic changes to the building, as well as enlarging the outdoor patio to 1,200 square feet. The 6,000-square-foot building seats 200 people. They’ll also work to get their liquor license — the building features a 43-foot long bar with two tops. Multiple 50-60 inch televisions will be part of the restaurant as well, with live bands on the weekends and karaoke during the week. Seymour said the restaurant will welcome families and offer a children’s menu.
“We’re trying to create something here that’s — as soon as you walk through the door the customer service is going to be there,” Seymour said. “The food has to be there. Rene has 20 years’ experience at a Mexican restaurant — his recipes. We’re going to have a mix of Tex-Mex and authentic.... That’s what makes this restaurant so good. It’s the ownership, the local boys.”
Seafood restaurant planned
The Juicy Seafood has announced a location in Longview in the former Luby’s building at 2802 Tuttle Blvd.
The restaurant’s website says it offers “a wide variety of Cajun style seafood.” The restaurant franchise has locations in nine states.
Additional information was not immediately available.
Flugers sells, services bikes
Dereck Yagle celebrated the opening this past week of the first phase of Flugers, his combination bicycle shop, niche clothing store, ax throwing business and food truck park.
Located at 1232 W. Marshall Ave., the bicycle retail store and repair business and clothing store opened first. The ax throwing side of the business, a couple of bars and the food truck park are expected to open in the coming weeks. Yagle plans to offer live music and cornhole in the outdoor area, which backs up to Lake Lamond.
The bicycle and retail stores are open 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, but those hours will likely be adjusted as future phases of the business open.
Equipment branch opens
Baton Rouge-based H&E Equipment Services has opened a new location in Longview, at 5028 W. Loop 281 S.
The 8,299-square-foot facility occupies 2.3 acres, with a fenced yard area, offices, parts warehouse and five-service-bay repair shop with the ability to service a variety of construction and industrial equipment.
“The branch specializes in rental of aerial lifts, telescopic forklifts, earthmoving machinery, compaction equipment, generators, compressors, and more and represents the following manufacturers: Allmand, Atlas Copco, Blue Diamond, Bomag, Case, Club Car, Doosan, Gehl, Generac Mobile, Genie, Hamm, Hy-Brid Lifts, JCB, JLG, John Deere, Kubota, Ledwell, Lincoln Electric, LayMor, Link-Belt Excavators, MEC, Miller, Multiquip, Okada, Polaris, Skyjack, SkyTrak, Sullair, Sullivan-Palatek, Takeuchi, Towmaster Trailers, Wacker Neuson, Yanmar, and others,” information from the company said.
Trey Austin is branch manager.