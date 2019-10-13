Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is making plans to expand into Longview by renovating and moving into the former Toys R Us store at 402 W. Loop 281.
The store is expected to open in April, said Jerry Altland, vice president of real estate for Ollie’s, which is based in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
“We will have to do some tenant improvements,” Altland said.
Ollie’s applied Sept. 26 to the Longview Development Services Department for a permit to renovate the 30,832-square-building with a construction value of $220,000, according to city data.
Altland said Ollie’s expansion into Texas coincides with plans to open in February a warehouse center in Lancaster that will serve stores in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma. Ollie’s has 340 stores in 24 states, including one opening this past November in Marshall.
Ollie’s targets customers with average annual incomes of $45,000, with shoppers ranging in age from 24 to 70, Altland said.
Merchandise includes floor coverings, housewares, hardware, domestics (such as pillowcases) and books, he said.
Downtown nutrition store
Gerald Jeansonne is opening FirstLite Nutrition on Monday morning at 212 N. Fredonia St., between Lil Thai House and Sugar Magnolia Properties.
The store sells sugar-free energy teas and meal-replacement shakes and offers the services of a wellness coach, said Jeansonne’s son, Marcus, the manager.
Marcus Jeansonne said he and his father opened FirstLite Nutrition because they sought healthier lifestyles. Marcus is a former U.S. Marine and sheriff’s deputy in Caddo Parish, Louisiana, while his father has worked for a paper mill for 40 years in Mansfield, Louisiana.
“I want to be somebody who helps bring in business downtown and make downtown thrive,” Marcus Jeansonne said.
FirstLite Nutrition is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.
Art World anniversary
Art World is marking its 10th anniversary this month at Brookwood Village at 1426 McCann Road — and 35th year in business — culminating in a pop-up art show from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.
The show will feature door prizes, a piano player and a reception for artists from 6 to 9 p.m., said Hank Deuson, a framer/artist.
He said Emma Kay Staggs bought Art World 10 years ago from Sharon Jones and moved it from Judson Road near Loop 281 to its current location.
Art World’s main business is professional custom picture framing, he said.
Visit artworldlongview.com for more information.
Boutique, tanning salon
Tanya Hickman has opened Feathered Dreams Boutique & Tanning at 4111 Gilmer Road, Suite 300.
“It has just been a lifelong dream of mine,” she said.
Hickman, who worked 10 years in property management and has a degree in business management from LeTourneau University, said Feathered Dreams sells vintage and traditional clothing and has four tanning booths.
Feathered Dreams Boutique & Tanning is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Second salon opens
Dominga Smith has opened her second Estetica Unisex Estilo salon at 116 Johnston St.
Smith opened her first Estetic salon nine years ago at 2525 High St., and wanted the second to be closer to where she lives, said her husband, Mike Smith, who translated for her.
Estetica Unisex Estilo provides waxing, eyebrows, colors, perms and tinting, and might add a nail technician, Mike Smith said.
It is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and accepts walk-ins and appointments, he said.
Salon rentals
Gina Deslatte said she is renting three rooms at Vogue Salon & Suites at 3000 Gilmer Road, Suite 101, for others to open their own businesses.
“They will name their own businesses,” said Deslatte, who opened Vogue 17 years ago. “I am open for anybody in the beauty industry.”