Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is planning a soft opening March 28 and grand opening April 1 for its new Longview store. It’s in the building that previously housed Toys R Us at 402 W. Loop 281.
The grand opening, which starts at 9 a.m., might have a ribbon-cutting ceremony but otherwise will “just open the doors and let people come in,” said Jerry Altland, vice president of real estate.
The store will employ from 45 to 55 people, he said.
With more than 350 stores, Ollie’s is one of the nation’s largest retailers of closeout merchandise and excess inventory. Its merchandise ranges from floor coverings to housewares, hardware to clothing and linens, as well as books, sporting goods and other items.
Ollie’s has been making a push into Texas, and plans an April 1 grand opening for its new store in Wichita Falls as well. It opened a store in Marshall in November 2018.
Based in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Ollie’s opened its first store in 1982 in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and now has stores in 25 states, according to its marketing materials.
Longview store hours will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Visit ollies.us for more information.
After-hours dentist
Adam Zaher, a dentist for 17 years, has opened Longview Family and Emergency Dental Care at 2840 Bill Owens Parkway, Suite B, in part to accommodate patients who cannot take time off to get in the chair during the day.
Zaher said he chose to offer extended hours “so people can have dental care at their convenience.”
The practice is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
Zaher’s marketing materials say he graduated from the Chicago School of Dental Medicine at the University of Illinois. He said he accepted a position in Dallas, where he found a high volume of patients who sought after-hours visits. He later moved to Longview because of his wife’s job at a hospital.
His practice’s regular hours are by appointments, and while he will accept walk-ins after hours, he recommends patients make appointments.
Visit longviewfamilyandemergencydentalcare.com/ for more information.
Pine Knoll now City Pines
The former Pine Knoll Apartments at 2019 Toler Road and 200 Village Drive now is known as City Pines Apartments. In addition to the name change, Saxony Capital Management of Dallas has made some improvements, said Eric Horan, managing director.
“We do plan on making some enhancements to the amenities and the unit finishes,” he said. “We have done a few units. We have had a few that are updated.”
Saxony Capital bought the 310-unit complex in July and hired Lincoln Property Co. of Dallas to manage City Pines. PNK Associates, also of Dallas, is listed in Gregg County Appraisal District records as the former owner.
City Pines Apartments, which was built in the 1980s, has a swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center, Horan said.
“We are buying more (apartment complexes) in Longview, but I can’t disclose it yet,” Horan said.
Visit liveatcitypines.com for more information.
Timeless Medspa moves
Timeless Medspa has moved to a larger space within The Village center on Judson Road after opening a year ago, owner Alex Lawrence said.
Lawrence, a nurse practitioner, said that with about 2,400 square feet, the new digs at 2002 Judson Road, Suite 201, are about four times the size of the previous location at 2208 Judson Road, Suite 105.
With the additional space, Timeless Medspa has hired a licensed vocational nurse and cosmetologist and added services that include microblading, tattooing and tattoo removal, laser treatment and massage, Lawrence said.
“It is a boutique medi spa in the heart of Longview,” Lawrence said. “We recently renovated the space and a New Orleans feel to it.”
Clients are taken by appointment only. Visit timelessmedispas.com for more information.