Marshall Avenue could be home this spring to a combination bicycle shop, clothing store, ax throwing business and food truck park with a view of Lake Lamond.
Dereck Yagle is working toward opening Flugers — the name for all the businesses combined — in phases. He hopes the bicycle shop and retail clothing store at 1232 W. Marshall Ave. will open first, possibly on April 1. The indoor ax throwing portion of the business and food truck park could be open sometime in May. A couple of bars also are expected to be part of the mix.
“It’s definitely something I feel like the city could use,” Yagle said.
Located at 1232 W. Marshall Ave., across the street from National Wholesale Supply, Yagle said the property consists of three buildings, the largest at 8,000 square feet.
The bicycle shop will focus on sales but also will offer repairs, and the retail store will offer men’s and women’s clothing, including T-shirts, jeans and outdoor wear.
“Our overall niche is going to be outdoors,” Yagle said, noting the new business will be about a half-mile from one of the Boorman Trail entrances. He wants to promote the city’s trail system.
The property is about 20 yards from Lake Lamond, Yagle said, adding that he plans to clear out vegetation at the fence line hindering the view to the lake.
That will provide “a view of Lake Lamond that hasn’t been around for a long time,” he said.
Hours will be 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Physician merges with Wellness Pointe
Longtime Tyler physician Dr. Roy McClintock, has merged his practice, McClintock Obstetrics & Gynecology, with Wellness Pointe, Based in Longview, Wellness Pointe opened its Tyler women’s clinic on Feb. 1.
McClintock has been an obstetrician/gynecologist for 26 years and has practiced in Tyler for the previous 18 years. Wellness Pointe, a federally qualified health center, has been providing medical, dental, vision and behavioral health services for 24 years.
“When Wellness Pointe Chief Executive Officer Chad Jones came to talk with me about coordinating hospital services with Wellness Pointe and the company’s mission of providing high-quality women’s health care regardless of insurance or ability to pay, the opportunity to be part of that mission struck me in a fundamental way,” McClintock said in a statement. “As a local physician, the access to resources Wellness Pointe brings to this community gives me an opportunity to provide care to far more people.”
The Wellness Pointe clinic where McClintock and his staff are now is at 825 Medical Drive in Tyler. Other clinic providers include Dr. Ralph Turner, Brooke Simmons, Carin Wallace and Jenny Skiles.
Vet building new office
Dr. Robert Gribble, a veterinarian who owns The Vet on 4th in Longview, is building a new home for his Hallsville Veterinary Hospital.
The 5,500-square-foot facility is under construction just down the same street as his current office, which is at 1166 W. Main Street in Hallsville. The new office will be adjacent to the Main Street Coffee House.
“We have outgrown our space here,” Gribble told the Marshall News-Messenger. “We will have a brand new facility with more space.”
Gribble told the Marshall newspaper he hopes to have the new Hallsville facility finished by the end of May or beginning of June.