O'Reilly Auto Parts has received a building permit to start renovating a space for its new "hub store" in the High Plaza Center at 2430 S. High St.
The permit places the construction value of the renovation at more than $1.2 million
The Springfield, Missouri-based auto parts retailer already has four stores in Longview. The company has said the store will be larger than its typical locations with more inventory and serve as a "hub" for the other Longview locations.
BioLife opens
BioLife Plasma Services opens Saturday at 2531 Judson Road, in the North Loop Plaza shopping center. The space previously was occupied by New Covenant Church (and a movie theater many years ago).
A more than $5 million renovation project paved the way for its opening.
The company previously said the center would have 50-70 employees and contribute between $2 and $3 million to the community in donor compensation.
New eatery planned
Fun Noodle Bar is planning to open next year in the Pinetree Centre, at Loop 281 and Gilmer Road in West Longview.
Alex Jiao, currently of Abilene, said he and a business partner will own the restaurant. While there are other Fun Noodle Bar locations, he said they're not all a part of the same company, but the food is similar. He plans to move to Longview once a building permit application is approved to remodel the space where he will locate his restaurant, in suite 130.
The restaurant will feature "Asian food," representing different countries, he said —Japanese style Ramen noodles, for instance, as well as dumplings, egg rolls and broccoli beef, among other menu items.
Once the permit is approved, he expects remodeling the space could probably take six months, considering issues that could arise with delivery of needed equipment.
The building permit application submitted to the city of Longview lists a construction value of the work at $200,000.
Chuy's progress
Chuy's placed its sign this week at its new Longview location, at 208 E. Loop 281 across from Longview High School.
The restaurant chain has said it expects to open Dec. 6.
Prices rising
Median home prices in Longview continued climbing in the month of October.
A report from the Longview Area Association of Realtors said median home prices increased about 9% in October to $235,000, compared with $220,000 a year ago. Active listings dropped 5% to 152 compared with a year ago and inventory dropped to 1.8 months. The number of closed sales grew about 3% to 91.
New Big Lots
Discount retailer Big Lots will celebrate the opening of its Mount Pleasant store on Dec. 10.
The 31,978-square-foot store is located at 2306 S. Jefferson Ave. The grand opening will include doorbuster offers and scratch off cards for the first 100 customers that offer as much as $250 off a purchase.
“Our team has been working hard to bring the Mount Pleasant community an amazing new store, and we’re so glad the day is finally here,” said Bruce Thorn, Big Lots president and CEO in a prepared statement.. “We’ve put a lot of thought into the layout, design and presentation to make the experience the best it can be. Whether they’re new to Big Lots, or haven’t visited in a while, we hope that shoppers will stop by during our grand opening weekend to meet our friendly associates and explore the store.”