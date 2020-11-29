The new Parkside Apartments has started leasing units at 1100 McCann Road in Longview, with the entire property expected to be completed in February or March.
Pate Greening owns Reliable Management in Longview. His firm has been hired to oversee the 180-unit complex, which he said is a gated community with a swimming pool, business center, theater that residents may reserve for use, a clubhouse and fitness center. The entire property is protected by a fire sprinkler system and outdoor camera surveillance system.
Three of the buildings are complete in the three-story property, which is in what was once the Kmart parking lot. The former retail store has been converted into a storage facility, which Greening said is owned by the same company as the apartment complex, Houston-based Longview Alpha Apartments. Discounts are offered between the two properties, Greening said, which is a bonus for residents who can store items nearby.
Parkside consists of one-bedroom, one-bath and two-bedroom, two-bath units that rent for $895 or $995.
"One of the best things about the property to me is it's location close to downtown and shopping and restaurants," Greening said. "I think they picked a good spot for it."
Third-floor units have been attractive to renters because of the views they offer down McCann Road. The units are complete with kitchen appliances, "huge, walk-in closets" and granite in the kitchen. The units have hardwood floors, with the exception of bedrooms in third-story units, which have carpet.
"We've been leasing well so far," Greening said.
The complex will celebrate its ribbon cutting with the Chamber of Commerce at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 9.
'Girl Code' boutique open
Regina Sheppard said her new women's boutique offers shoppers "an experience," complete with a champagne room and makeup artist on site.
The Girl Code Glam Boutique opened in October at 205 S. High St.
"It's a place that a girl can come be a girl with no limits," Sheppard said. "It's not just shopping. It's abiding by the girl code."
Her store caters to women of all sizes and backgrounds, she said, with clothing, shoes, accessories and beauty services.
"It's kind of more a one-stop shop," she said. "Ladies can come in, get an outfit, shoes, handbag and makeup all done under one location."
The champagne room, or flower room, also serves as a waiting area where women can take selfies in front of the flower wall and enjoy food and beverages.
The Girl Code Glam Boutique is open noon-4 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; noon-6 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. The store is closed Mondays and Tuesdays.
Sisters open downtown store
Sisters Courtnie Perez and Megan Creel have expanded their online women's clothing boutique with a pickup location for online sales in downtown Longview.
CoCo & Meg opened Saturday at 125 E. Tyler St. after they launched their online business earlier this year through Facebook. The store is named for Perez — whose nephew couldn't pronounce her name when he was a little and so her grandfather started calling her CoCo — and her sister, Megan.
They started the business as COVID-19 shutdowns began, as another business they're involved in, Gameday Sports Autographs, which is owned by Megan and her husband, Michael, slowed because sporting events were canceled. CoCo & Meg has taken off, Perez said. At first it was just people picking up at her house. Now, she has clients she ships to in Alaska.
"I started doing Facebook Live (events). People kind of connected with me and Megan and our relationship with each other and that we're not all size 2s," she said. They talk about exercise and recipes, forming a community that's about more than clothes, Perez said.
The business outgrew her home, though, and Perez learned about the spot open in downtown location. She's always loved downtown, she said, and noted that a number of new businesses have located there in recent months.
"Everybody is moving back downtown now," she said.
The store initially will be open by appointment only as a pickup site for online orders. Sports memorabilia also will be sold in the store, and Perez's husband, Jason, is locating his business, called Rocker Revolt, selling Peruvian guitar leather straps and wallets, in the store as well. He plans to have a couch and television set up so men who are shopping with the women in their lives have a place to hang out.
CoCo & Meg focus on stocking the store with things they would wear, with purses, shoes, top, sweatshirts, Christmas shirts and more.