Jenny Williams has opened Little Light Pediatric Therapy at 110 E. Tyler St. next to Longview World of Wonders to tend to children with conditions like being picky eaters and autism.
Williams said she uses parent education and interactive, hour-long sessions with parents and their children that resemble play.
Referring to children, she said, “They come see me here. They walk away thinking they had the best play session of their life.”
Williams, who earned a bachelor’s degree in childhood development and a master’s degree in occupational therapy, both from Texas Woman’s University, said she chose the downtown location because she grew up in the area. She graduated from Hallsville High School in 2004.
“There is a big need around here, especially for specialized care for extremely picky eaters and sensory processing disorder,” Williams said.
Williams said she previously saw clients at their homes. Her marketing materials said she previously has worked with several large organizations such as Children’s Health and Our Children’s House at Baylor in Dallas.
From 2017 to 2019, she was president of Hope Mommies Dallas Chapter, a nonprofit organization that ministers to mothers and families who go through pregnancy and infant loss.
Williams said she is seeking to build clientele through contacts with area pediatricians.
She plans to conduct her grand opening during the ArtWalk set for April 9 if the coronavirus pandemic does not require organizers to cancel the event.
Meanwhile, she said she sees clients by appointment only from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Visit littlelighttherapy.com for more information.
Sisters moving again
Diana Kardash is moving her Savvy Sisters estate and consignment shop from the Summit II building at 201 E. Methvin St. to the Oak Forest Center at 913 W. Loop 281 and plans to open in this coming week.
Kardash, who is moving because she was unable to extend the lease beyond six months, said she hopes her third location is a charm. She bought Savvy Sisters from Kristy Boyd during the summer of 2018 when it was located on the first floor at Heritage Tower at 208 N. Green St. She moved to the Summit II because Heritage Tower is being converted into an apartment complex for seniors.
She said the new location, near the Austin Bank building, is great, and likes the fact it has long-term tenants. It has about 5,000 square feet where she can display furniture and decor.
Kardash said she is “looking forward to seeing my customers and consigners, looking forward to seeing everybody and getting settled and getting back to business.”
Savvy Sisters will maintain the same hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Nutrition firm grows
Father and son Gerald and Marcus Jeansonne, owners of FirstLite Nutrition at 212 N. Fredonia St., recently opened their second shop, Panthers Nutrition, at 3800 Gilmer Road in the Spring Hill area.
Miranda Ratcliff is manager and she said business has been “going really good. We have been staying busy ever since we have been open.”
Ratcliff said Panthers Nutrition serves energy and meal replacement shakes.
“We have different products to lose weight,” she said.
Marcus Jeansonne has said he and his father got into the nutrition business because they sought healthier lifestyles. They opened FirstLite Nutrition in January 2019.
Panthers Nutrition is open from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
New insurance agency
Juanita Enriquez Garrido, who has worked in the insurance field for 11 years, is making plans to open Enriquez Garrido Insurance at 2401 Judson Road, Suite 102.
Garrido, who has three children living at home, said being her own boss will give her more flexibility. “If I had to, I could” take her children to the office, she said.
She said being independent will give more options to her clients.
Garrido said she plans to have office hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and Saturdays by appointment. For more information, email her at enriquezgarridoinsurance@gmail.com.