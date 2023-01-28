Permitting is beginning for the next major project in the Longview Business Park off Eastman Road.
On Jan. 6, Hayes Engineering submitted an application for a development permit for "construction of new manufacturing facility for metal building components" at 2377 Neiman Marcus Parkway.
In 2022, the Longview Economic Development Corp. awarded incentives to help attract Merit Fabricators to Longview. The company agreed to create at least 25 full-time jobs and invest at least $22 million in a new facility in the Longview Business Park. LEDCO agreed to give the company 18.4 acres of land in the business park worth $643,000 and recommended a tax abatement to the city of Longview.
Merit Fabricators is affiliated with Florida-based Allied Steel Buildings, which has a manufacturing facility in Spain. The Longview facility will be a “new advanced manufacturing operation,” LEDCO previously reported, that works with structural steel to manufacture "customized, prefabricated commercial and industrial buildings...."
New storage facility
A more than $1 million project will turn the site of a former hotel into a new, climate-controlled self storage facility at Eastman Road and Marshall Avenue
A building permit application to the city of Longview says Platinum Self Storage has a construction value of $1.2 million.
The Kilgore firm Roberts and Hatchett Partnership is building the facility and has said it ultimately would consist of 69,0000 square feet. In addition to storage facilities, Roberts and Hatchett operates Zippy J's, including the one next door to the construction site, and other gas stations and convenience stores in the area.
New retail in Pine Tree
Sarai Aguilar Ruiz opened The Friendly Bazaar in December at 902 Pine Tree Road.
The store features new and used men's and woman's clothing, brand name handbags, jewelry and home goods.
Ruiz opened the store after staying at home with her children and helping her husband, Oscar Ruiz, with his heating and air conditioning business. Her three children are grown now.
"We love Longview," saying people here are 'very nice," Sarai Ruiz said.
The store is in a strip shopping center that was recently renovated. Hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Chick-fil-A playground
Chick-Fil-A on Fourth Street announced on social media this month that it had closed its playground at that location because it needed more space.
"Even though our location was remodeled just a few years ago, we are steadily outgrowing our dining room area," the announcement said. "To accommodate more guests, we made the difficult decision to remove the playground in our Fourth Street location."
The Gilmer Road location provides a "much larger" dining room for families in addition to the playground, the company said.
"We are sorry for the inconvenience this may cause you, but we would be happy to serve you at our Gilmer Road location so your kids can enjoy the playground," the announcement said.