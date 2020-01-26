The Pier 1 Imports store at 307 W. Loop 281 is among as many as 450 stores the Fort Worth-based company has said it will close.
The manager of the home furnishings store in Longview said she did not know when the closing would occur, referring questions to corporate media relations. That office did not respond to an emailed request for information.
The company reported plans for the closure in its third-quarter financial statement.
“In order to better align its business with the current operating environment, Pier 1 intends to reduce its store footprint,” Pier 1 said. “To reflect the revised store footprint, the company also plans to close certain distribution centers and reduce its corporate expenses. This includes a reduction in corporate headcount.”
Treviso Care center sold
A Southern California-based real estate investment trust has bought the 140-bed Treviso Transitional Care center in Longview from a company based in The Woodlands.
LTC Properties of Westlake Village said it paid $13.5 million for the skilled nursing center at 1154 E. Hawkins Parkway to HMG Healthcare LLC, the previous owner. Terms were not disclosed.
LTC said it invests in senior housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint ventures and structured finance solutions. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.
Established in 2012, HMG said it owns, operates or both 28 senior housing and care properties in Texas and Kansas.
Charlie Mae’s opens
Paris Sweets has returned to her old neighborhood and opened Charlie Mae’s Lounge and Event Center at a former laundry at 305 W. Sabine St., next to Skinner’s Temple Church of Christ in God in Longview.
Sweets, a 1999 Longview High School graduate, said she named the center in honor of her 89-year-old grandmother. She said she moved home from Sacramento, California, where she worked in financial aid at a college, to take care of her grandmother.
Charlie Mae’s is in a 1,600-square-foot building that accommodates events such as birthday and listening parties and baby showers, Sweets said. It has a sound system and pool table, as well as a backyard for outside events.
A catering service is available, and patrons may bring their own liquor. She said she rents the venue by the hour.
The intent is “just bringing activities back to our community (neighborhood),” Sweets said. “When I was growing up, this community was thriving.”
Charlie Mae’s is open from 2 p.m. to midnight Thursday and 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. A “lockdown” card game takes place Friday nights.
Doctor moving to bigger buildingDr. Moyne Kornman Monts is making plans to move her Optimal Aesthetics practice, formerly known as Face Today Aesthetics, by the end of February into 1106 N. Sixth St in Longview.
Monts, has been working out of Fountain of Youth Salon & Spa at 1915 Judson Road and formerly at Vargas Salon and Spa.
“I need a bigger building,” Monts said, referring to her new digs that she bought as being 1,400 square feet.
Her expanded practice will focus on healthy medical aesthetics including hormone and nutrition optimization, medical weight loss, neurotoxin injections, dermal fillers, IV therapy, chemical peels, and advanced skin care and beauty programs.
Monts earned a medical degree at Baylor University and has worked for more than 20 years in clinical pathology/laboratory medicine and blood banking/transfusion medicine.
Visit GoodbyeWrinkles2.com for more information.