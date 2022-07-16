North Loop Plaza, at Loop 281 and Judson Road in Longview, will see a new plasma donation center open in the shopping center later this year.
A more than $5 million renovation project is underway for BioLife Plasma Services at 2531 Judson Road. The space formerly occupied by New Covenant Church (and a movie theater many years ago) is being divided into two lease spaces.
"We anticipate the plasma donation center to open in late fall 2022. BioLife centers employ about 50-70 employees once up and running at full capacity and will contribute $2 million to $3 million back to the community in the form of donor compensation," said company representative Alicia Highlander. "The new Longview center is also all-electric as part of a sustainability initiative to reduce the company’s environmental footprint."
The company is expanding, she said, in part to encourage more people to donate plasma to meet a "growing demand for plasma medicines."
"Plasma donations are used to create life-saving medicine for hundreds of thousands of people who live with rare and complex chronic diseases including immunodeficiency disorders," she said.
Downtown bar opens
Firehouse Sushi Bar is now open in downtown Longview.
In a Facebook post, the business is described as a "bar first and sushi second."
"We are not a full sushi restaurant because we have such a small kitchen, but we are doing it right," a post by the restaurant said.
The menu includes about 20 kinds of cocktails, signature shots, seasonal wine and sake, beer, whiskey, gin, rum and other liquor, as well as sushi rolls, poke bowls and other items.
Firehouse Sushi Bar is at 106 E. Tyler St., where Gerald's Martini Bar was once located. Hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.
Supply firms to move
MORSCO HVAC Supply and Morrison Supply Co. in Longview will combine locations with the planned construction of a new, 35,000-square-foot building that will be at the southeast corner of Marshall Avenue and Lake Lamond Road.
Permitting for the project has begun with the city of Longview, and MORSCO Operations Manager Ben Hampton said the tentative planned opening is November 2023.
"It has multiple positives, just one of which being that there is a large percentage of our customer base that does both HVAC and plumbing," he said. "That will allow them one-stop shopping."
Morrison and MORSCO are part of the same larger company, which was purchased several years ago by The Reece Group, an Australian provider of plumbing, HVAC and waterworks products.
Hampton said the company is still investing in this project to consolidate the two locations despite the threat of economic recession.
"It's a long-term plan here, and I'm excited about it," he said.
The new location will have 14-foot ceilings, providing more space for taller shelving and allowing space for more product but in the same amount of square footage as the stores have now. He expects employment to grow at the combined location.